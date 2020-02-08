Country music and a chance to dance the night away drew a record-breaking number of attendees to the annual Louise ISD Winter Dance fundraiser on Feb. 1 at Plainview Hall in Hillje.
A mix of students, parents, teachers and community members showed up to help the class of 2020 raise funds for Project Graduation, a safe and sober celebration for seniors hosted after graduation.
“Everybody had a great time,” 2020 Project Graduation President Melissa Lilie said.
Seniors sold 360 Winter Dance tickets. For the first time in recent years, ticket sales were high enough to cover Winter Dance expenses. Funds from the event’s raffles, concession sales and auctions will go toward expenses for project graduation.
“Saturday night was pure profit, which was fantastic,” Lilie said.
About half of the 2020 senior class is expected to attend project graduation this year.
“I wish we had more, but (attendance) is not required,” Lilie said.
Local band Steel Country played country covers at the event.
“They’re a lot of fun,” Lilie said. “They put on a great show and involve the crowd.”
LISD will be holding three more fundraisers before the end of the school year in order to cover the remaining project graduation expenses.
Project graduation will take place May 22.
“We lock the students in for the night so that they have a safe place to be together (and) celebrate in an alcohol and drug-free environment,” Lilie said.
