With corn crops nearing maturity, increased rainfall has set up this year’s crop to be a strong one, especially after several years of drought meaning more economic activity in El Campo’s agricultural sector and overall in the county.
A broken La Nina system is allowing increased rainfall in the Texas Gulf Coast, which is a boon for producers. The U.S. Drought Monitor measured the entirety of Wharton County in drought of some level from November 2021 until November 2022.
With weather forecast showing about an entire week of rainfall, plants are getting the water they need for this phase of development with experts predicting a solid crop.
“Sure, saturated soils can starve the roots of oxygen. But now, the corn crop is at the reproductive state and is flowering. The flowering stage in corn, is the most critical period in the development of a corn plant from the standpoint of grain yield determination ... Water requirements remain high during the early reproductive stages, often remaining in the 0.30 to 0.35 inches per day range until the dough stage,” Wharton County Extension Agent Corrie Bowen said.
The Lower Colorado River Authority’s Hydromet rain-gauge at El Campo Memorial Hospital has measured 11.18 inches of rainfall this year with the past month averaging around an inch of rainfall every week.
Stressful conditions, such as drought or physical damage, do the most damage to the future yields of the crop at this stage of growth officials say.
While there are risks to heavy rainfall in the corn growth cycle, this year’s weather patterns predict a solid crop as the current weather patterns allow for solid crop yields and producers are looking forward to a solid crop.
“The grains at this point I don’t think are getting damaged. The grains, corn and sorghum, are doing good. Cotton is behind where it should be but cotton is a marathon and there’s still plenty of time to catch up. With the grain, it’s better to be a little over moisture than a under like we had the last few years. Yields are looking like they’re going to be above average, even with the excess water. Aside from a flood or something devastating, we’re looking at some of the best crop we’ve had in years,” Dean Hansen of 2H Farms said Monday.
Hansen farms from Danevang to Clemville and said their operation this year as growing around 5,000 acres of corn.
