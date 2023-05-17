Rain good news

Flooded corn fields outside Danevang Thursday might look like quagmires, but the water at this stage of corn development is a far sight better than the previous season of drought, with plant growth looking strong and crop yields looking positive.

With corn crops nearing maturity, increased rainfall has set up this year’s crop to be a strong one, especially after several years of drought meaning more economic activity in El Campo’s agricultural sector and overall in the county.

A broken La Nina system is allowing increased rainfall in the Texas Gulf Coast, which is a boon for producers. The U.S. Drought Monitor measured the entirety of Wharton County in drought of some level from November 2021 until November 2022.

