City Arrests
Alcohol, drugs
Samuel Louis Barnes, 46, of 208 E. Third was arrested at 9:18 p.m. Monday, May 4 for possession of a dangerous drug, warrants for possession of a dangerous drug and marijuana possession after officers encountered him near his home. Processed, he was transferred to the Wharton County Jail the next morning. Once there, he posted a $2,500 bond and was released May 6.
Samuel Allen Barnes, 26, of 1310 Thrift was arrested at 9:18 p.m. Monday, May 4 on warrants for possession of a dangerous drug and marijuana possession. Processed, he was transferred to county jail the next morning. Once there, he posted $3,000 in bond and was released May 6.
Kristle Marie Perez, 33, of 809 Cotton was arrested at the same time and place as Barnes. She faces a charge for possession of a dangerous drug. Processed, she too was transferred to county jail May 6.
Juan Gustavo Salazar-Perez, 37, of 108 E. Watt was arrested at 11:48 p.m. Tuesday, May 5 for violation of a bond or protective order and possession of a dangerous drug and drug paraphernalia after officers were called to a disturbance at his home. Unidentified pills were seized. A warrant for violation of a bond or protective order was served against him. Processed, he was transferred to county jail the next day.
City Incidents
Property
A hit-and-run was reported on the grounds of Walgreens, 203 N. Mechanic, around 12:20 p.m. Monday, May 4. Damage to a Dodge Charger was estimated at $500.
Burglars kicked in the side door of a home in the 500 block of South Washington between 1 a.m. and noon Tuesday, May 5. No information was available on items stolen.
Burglars targeted a vehicle in the 3300 block of Myatt Circle on Tuesday, May 5. No information was available on items stolen.
Vandals did an estimated $600 damage to the ignition of a Dodge Ram parked in the 300 block of Walnut between 1 and 2 a.m. Wednesday, May 6.
Burglars targeted a vehicle in the 2200 block of North Mechanic around 3 a.m. Wednesday, May 6.
County Jail Bookings
Alcohol, drugs
Dominique Devon Faniel, 26, of 7813 Short in Needville was arrested by sheriff’s deputies at 2:30 p.m. Monday, May 4 for two counts of manufacturing or delivery of a controlled substance and one count of marijuana possession (more than 4 ounces).
Tristain Lynn Johnson, 38, of 1106 W. Milam in Wharton was arrested by Wharton PD at 10:12 a.m. Wednesday, May 6 on a Fort Bend County for intoxication manslaughter with a vehicle as well as City of Wharton warrants for driving while license invalid, having a child not in a seatbelt, not wearing a seatbelt and failure to appear.
Violence, weapons
Shelton Wayne Morton, 44, of 2602 CR 395 in Louise was arrested at 8:06 a.m. Tuesday, May 5 on a warrant for family violence. Processed, he posted a $10,000 bond and was released the same day.
