The second alleged Wharton bank robber was captured in Houston Saturday, two days after the crime and his partner’s death in a high-speed chase with Lufkin Police.
Tony Wayne Mitchell, 42, of Houston now sits in the Wharton County Jail in lieu of $200,000 in bonds. He’s charged with four counts of aggravated robbery.
Police say Mitchell and 43-year-old LeEdward Demon Hopkins of Houston held tellers and patrons at gunpoint as they robbed the First State Bank of Louise - Wharton branch, 505 E. Boling Hwy., around 11:30 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 12, fleeing with an undisclosed amount of cash.
Hopkins was spotted by Lufkin police about 7:10 p.m. that night on Loop 287. A vehicle pursuit that reached speeds in excess of 100 miles per hour ensued before Hopkins crashed. He sustained injuries and died on the scene of the accident.
Mitchell was tracked to a Southwest Houston hotel room near Hillcroft and U.S. 59 Saturday.
There an FBI SWAT team working with Houston Police executed an arrest warrant in the early morning hours. Mitchell was arrested without incident.
