A toddler, unsecured in his mother’s vehicle, was killed last weekend when the car crashed off FM 2674 west of Danevang.
Why the vehicle wrecked and whether 25-year-old Ashley Olguin of El Campo will face criminal charges is still undetermined. Blood drawn to determine if Olguin was intoxicated may be the deciding factor.
All three of Olguin’s children were riding with her in the 1996 Chrysler Town & County as it traveled southbound on FM 2674 around 11:55 p.m. Saturday, April 22.
“The Chrysler left the roadway entering the southbound ditch, struck a fence, and came to rest on its top,” Department of Public Safety spokesman Sgt. Stephen Woodard said. No other vehicles were involved in the crash.
Danevang volunteer firefighters responded to the call along with El Campo EMS. Firefighters helped gain access to the vehicle and to located the 23-month-old boy who had been ejected as the Chrysler rolled onto its top.
The little boy was pronounced dead on the scene by Wharton County Precinct 1 Justice of the Peace Jared Cullar.
Olguin’s three-year-old son was not in a car seat and suffered severe injuries. El Campo EMS summoned a Life Flight helicopter ambulance to the scene and the boy was transported to the trauma center at Memorial Hermann Hospital in Houston for treatment.
A four-year-old girl had been secured in a car seat and fared far better than her siblings. She and her mother were transported to Memorial Hermann Sugar Land by El Campo EMS for treatment.
“It was a rough deal for us,” Woodard said.
Olguin was the only adult in the vehicle, according to the DPS investigation.
DPS is not releasing the children’s names until all family, including extended members, have been notified.
