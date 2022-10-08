Off The Streets

Wharton County sheriff’s deputies seized vehicles, drugs and firearms after their Operation Lone Star operation in Refugio County this week.

Two stolen vehicles, three confiscated firearms and five drug seizures marked the two-day Operation Lone Star operation with Wharton County Sheriff’s deputies taking place in Refugio County this week.

The effort, about 100 miles to the southwest of WCSO’s normal patrolling grounds, targeted illegal operations stemming from human trafficking or border incursions. Deputies from Goliad, Bee, Brooks, Jackson, Kleberg and Wilson counties joined as well, collectively making 110 traffic stops between Monday, Oct. 3 and Wednesday, Oct. 5.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.