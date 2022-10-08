Two stolen vehicles, three confiscated firearms and five drug seizures marked the two-day Operation Lone Star operation with Wharton County Sheriff’s deputies taking place in Refugio County this week.
The effort, about 100 miles to the southwest of WCSO’s normal patrolling grounds, targeted illegal operations stemming from human trafficking or border incursions. Deputies from Goliad, Bee, Brooks, Jackson, Kleberg and Wilson counties joined as well, collectively making 110 traffic stops between Monday, Oct. 3 and Wednesday, Oct. 5.
“The old days where agencies worked independently are no more,” Wharton County Sheriff Shannon Srubar said Wednesday. “Resources are stretched thin. Joining forces like this brings success.”
The Operation Lone Star effort netted 26 total arrests – three fugitive, five felony, four misdemeanor, 13 illegal aliens and one juvenile. Seizure proceedings are under way for two vehicles as well.
Initiated by order of the governor in March 2021, Operation Lone Star first sent waves of state troopers to quell the smuggling of drugs, weapons and people directly at the Texas border. By May 2021, the operation had expanded to 53 counties, including Wharton County, following the issuance of disaster declarations. By November 2021, 10,000 Texas National Guardsmen had been deployed to augment border forces.
Under Operation Lone Star, those found illegally crossing the border are charged with criminal trespassing, as the state has no direct authority to enforce immigration laws.
Congressman Troy Nehls, currently serving District 22 which Wharton County joins in January, is a co-sponsor on the pending Lone Star Reimbursement Act, designed to refund costs the state has incurred in the effort in now pending in the Committee on Armed Services.
“It’s Congress’ job to protect the southern border … (and) reimburse Texas for border patrol expenses. Our country is burning,” Nehls told the Leader-News during a campaign stop earlier this year.
Although arrest numbers in border counties have skyrocketed with border detention facilities reporting a 200-plus percent increase this year, crime related to border incursions is on the rise in Wharton County, 242 miles from the Laredo border crossing and 239 miles from the McAllen/Brownsville area.
“The activity the deputies observed there were extremely similar to what is seen here on U.S 59,” Srubar said, adding “There could be operations in the future where the task force comes to Wharton County.”
In Wharton County, the sheriff reports almost weekly arrests or chases related to Operation Lone Star as well as overcrowding conditions in the jail.
