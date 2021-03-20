City Arrests
Violence, weapons
Ethan Jose Ortiz, 20, of 1307 Yupon was arrested at 10:27 p.m. Friday, March 5 on a 2020 warrant for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon after being stopped for a traffic violation. A standard identity check uncovered the warrant. During the booking process, additional warrants for failure to identify - fugitive from justice, possession of marijuana and forgery against the elderly were discovered and served against him. Processed, Ortiz was transferred to county jail. Once there, additional warrants for possession of a controlled substance, evading arrest with a vehicle, unauthorized use of a vehicle and theft.
Justin Derrick Teets, 35, of 1406 Yupon was arrested at 2:34 a.m. Monday, March 8 for family violence after police were dispatched to the 1000 block of Heights. Processed, he was sent to county jail. Once there, he posts a $15,000 bond and was released the same day.
Edgar Eduardo Jaramillo, 19, of 1306 Fred was arrested at 3:15 p.m. Wednesday, March 10 on sheriff’s department warrants for three counts of revoking or increasing a bond (aggravated assault with a deadly weapon) along with single counts of tampering with evidence and theft of a firearm. Processed, he was sent to county jail the next day.
Quontell Montray Williams, 35, of 204 Gallery Court was arrested at 9:40 a.m. Thursday, March 11 on a sheriff’s department warrant for being a bondsman off bond (family violence) and a parole violation (possession of cocaine with the intent to distribute). Processed, he went to county jail.
Mario Gonzalez Jr., 61, of 206 E. Church was arrested at 7:30 a.m. Friday, March 12 on two WCSO warrants for aggravated sexual assault and a single count of indecency with a child. Gonzalez was transferred to county jail the next day.
Davonte Dupree Jones, 22, of 207 Olive was arrested at 9 a.m. Friday, March 12 on warrants for robbery, family violence, three counts of no driver’s license and a single count of violating a promise to appear. Jones stands accused of violence on McGrew Street on Feb. 24. Processed, he was shipped to county jail. He posted $50,000 in bonds and was released March 13.
Property
Christopher Ryan Custodio, 29, of 7945 Gault in Austin was arrested at 12:25 a.m. Thursday, March 18 for criminal mischief following a disturbance in the parking lot of the El Campo Police Department. He stands accused of doing $1,000 damage to a vehicle.
City Incidents
Property
Police are investigating a report of identity theft based on documents uncovered in a post office box on Wednesday, March 17.
Shoplifting was reported at H-E-B, 306 N. Mechanic, on Wednesday, March 17. An assortment of contact pain relief items, shampoo and other toiletries were stolen.
Police are investigating credit or debit card abuse reported at First Convenience Bank, 3413 West Loop. The crime, reported Monday, March 8, took place between Feb. 28 and March 2 involving a store charge.
A hit-and-run was reported in the parking lot of Dollar Tree, 1270 N. Mechanic, around 3:30 p.m. Monday, March 8. No additional information on damage was available.
Another vehicle received $1,000 damage during a hit-and-run in the Mid Coast Medical Center parking lot, 305 Sandy Corner Road, between 10 a.m. and noon Wednesday, March 10.
A $220 pair of shoes was reported stolen from a vehicle parked at Don Davis Motors, 2011 N. Mechanic, between noon Wednesday, March 10 and noon Friday, March 12.
A counterfeit $10 bill was recovered from Speedy Stop, 502 N. Mechanic, on Thursday, March 11.
Vandals targeted a home in the 500 block of Tegner around 10 p.m. Thursday, March 11 smashing $11,000 in windows.
Prescription narcotics were stolen from the 300 block of Olive between 2 and 7 p.m. Friday, March 12.
Shoplifters hit H-E-B, 306 N. Mechanic, around 9 p.m. Friday, March 12 and again around 7 a.m. Saturday, March 13, stealing a pear tree and cheese.
A hit-and-run was reported in the 100 block of North Mechanic around 2 a.m. Saturday, March 13. A Kia sustained $5,000 damage.
A $300 Michael Kors purse was stolen from a Dodge parked in the 1100 block of Thrift around 11:45 p.m. Saturday, March 13.
Violence, weapons
A woman reported being harassed in the 100 block of South Washington around 1:30 p.m. Saturday, March 6.
Injuries were reported at Mr. Gatti’s Pizza, 1202 N. Mechanic, around 7 p.m. Wednesday, March 10 when a disturbance turned to an assault.
Family violence was reported in the 200 block of East Fifth around 11 a.m. Saturday, March 13.
Identity theft was reported at Greenleaf Nursery Company, 262 FM 2674, on Wednesday, March 10.
Other
Police are on the hunt for whoever fled from them in the 300 block of Palacios around 7 p.m. Tuesday, March 9. A description of the suspect has not been released.
Police are investigating a case in the 300 block of South Meadow Lane involving a vape pen and fake urine.
County Jail Bookings
Alcohol, drugs
Ezetric Foshone Goodall, 46, of 703 Center was booked at 2:10 p.m. Thursday, March 4 on warrants for two counts of possession of a controlled substance and single counts of theft of a firearm and possession of marijuana. Processed, he posted $11,500 in bonds and was released the same day.
Monika Lou Davis, 39, of 1403 E. Jackson was arrested by WCSO at 7:27 p.m. Friday, March 5 for possession of a controlled substance. Processed, she posted a $15,000 bond and was released the next day.
Cindyann Marie Delgado, 34, of 902 W. Formosa in San Antonio was arrested by sheriff’s deputies at 7:27 p.m. Friday, March 5 for possession of a marijuana. Processed, she posted a $500 bond.
Christina Olivia Revilla, 40, of 1403 E. Jackson was arrested by sheriff’s deputies at 7:27 p.m. Friday, March 5 for possession of a controlled substance.
Christopher Eugene Whatley, 42, of 3818 FM 1299 in Wharton was arrested by deputies at 7:37 p.m. Friday, March 5 for possession of a controlled substance. Processed, he posted a $15,000 bond and was released the next day.
Anthony Lee Perez, 18, of 722 Alice was booked at 10:55 p.m. Saturday, March 6 for possession of a controlled substance. Processed, he posted a $2,000 bond and was released the next day.
Alexander Depree Durgan, 26, of 7602 Habermacher in Hungerford was arrested by deputies at 7:11 p.m. Sunday, March 7 for possession of marijuana and unlawfully carrying of a weapon. He posted $3,500 in bonds and was released the next day.
Enrique Penaloza Nava, 22, listed as homeless in Houston was arrested by WCSO at 10:09 p.m. Sunday, March 7 for driving while intoxicated. He posted a $2,000 bond and was released the next day.
Aaron Maldonado, 26, of 34530 Park Green in Brookshire was booked at 9:45 a.m. Tuesday, March 9 on a Fort Bend County warrant for driving while intoxicated second offense.
Ricardo Resendez, 17, of 4345 CR 216, Lot 2, in East Bernard, was arrested by WCSO at 6:17 p.m. Tuesday, March 9 for possession of a controlled substance and being involved in a vehicle crash causing damage.
Anthony Joseph Reeves, 21, of 2115 Breezeway in Pearland was arrested by WCSO at 12:50 a.m. Thursday, March 11 for marijuana possession. He posted a $750 bond and was released the same day.
Jorge Luis Duran, 19, of 1800 Little York in Houston was arrested by DPS at 9:14 a.m. Thursday, March 11 for marijuana possession.
Isiah Ismael Garcia, 17, of 16910 Rolling Acres in Humble was arrested by state troopers at 9:14 a.m. Thursday, March 11 for possession of a controlled substance and marijuana.
Roman Gabriel Cruz, 44, of 902 E. Hillje was arrested by WCSO at 1:32 p.m. Thursday, March 11 for marijuana possession.
Chelsie Lynn Johnson, 17, of 11980 Overbrook in Houston was arrested by DPS at 2:03 p.m. Friday, March 12 for possession of a dangerous drug and possession of marijuana. Processed, she posted $7,500 in bonds and was released Sunday, March 14.
Sean Erick Medina, 17, of 411 S. Bender, Apt. 4004, was arrested by state troopers at 4:59 p.m. Friday, March 12 for possession of a controlled substance. Processed, he posted $25,000 in bonds and was released Sunday, March 12.
Zaedon Rodriguez, 19, of 1610 S. Mechanic, Apt. D-1, was arrested at 10:18 a.m. Tuesday, March 16 for possession of marijuana and drug paraphernalia. Processed, he posted $1,000 in bonds and was released the next day.
Christian Moises Salinas, 29, of 19718 Cypresswood Lake in Spring was arrested by DPS at 4:59 p.m. Friday, March 12 for possession of marijuana. Processed, he posted a $1,000 bond and was released the next day.
Property
Vermon Ramael Edwards, 29, of 4110 Tareyton Lane in Houston was arrested by state troopers at 2:02 p.m. Friday, March 12 for unauthorized use of a vehicle. Processed, he posted a $15,000 bond and was released Sunday, March 14.
Violence, weapons
Justin Ryan Breedlove, 38, of 3312 Vontrap Lane in College Station was booked at 9:15 a.m. Monday, March 8 on a warrant for indecency with a child by sexual contact. Processed, he posted a $75,000 bond and was released the same day.
Brian Leon Shorter Jr., 21, of 301 Sentinel was booked at 7:35 a.m. Tuesday, March 9 on a warrant for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. Processed, he posted a $20,000 bond and was released the same day.
Other
Alejandro Santisteban, 23, of 8214 Vennard in Houston was arrested by state troopers at 2:41 p.m. Thursday, March 4 for smuggling of persons. Processed, he posted a $10,000 bond and was released the next day.
Hector Renee Delgado, 33, of 525 East Caney North in Wharton was arrested by WCSO at 2:34 a.m. Monday, March 8 for failure to identify.
Kyle Allison Faupel, 24, of 1081 CR 309 in Louise was arrested by sheriff’s deputies at 2:57 a.m. Thursday, March 18 for violation of parole.
