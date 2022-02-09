The Wharton Economic Development Corporation is considering two presentations for using the fire-damaged building on the Courthouse Square.
Yvonne Hawkins made a pitch in person during the board’s last session to purchase the property and turn it into an entertainment venue. Laura Clemons, representing Collaborative Communities Foundation, made a virtual presentation online to make it retail and office space, including an entertainment site.
The 135 W. Burleson building is between the Wharton Journal-Spectator and Prosperity Bank. A fire in 2019 gutted attorney Ken Lipscombe’s office, but left the building structurally sound.
Hawkins and her husband envision the site as an indoor/outdoor venue when people can hold events such as receptions, parties, concerts and outdoor theater.
“The back of it is where we’re going to put a lot of work into it. I love trees and I don’t want to get rid of the trees, but I’d probably have to cut down two or three,” she said. “What it’s going to be is a place where people can have entertainment in the open air.”
Her estimates are that it would cost $350,000 to $500,000 to renovate the space. Among her plans are the installation of a kitchen.
“If someone wants to have a function or event on the inside, which would look like the outside, they can,” she said, adding that she is in the process of attaining a beer and alcohol license.
“We want a family atmosphere as well, so there will be entertainment ... something for the children to enjoy,” she said.
Clemons gave a presentation with a more specified plan.
“The interest in 135 W. Burleson is to redevelop the building. We want to restore a fire-destroyed building and create a commercial space that we will use for the vitality of the downtown,” she said.
Collaborative Communities is using the same architect that is doing Hesed House at Dinosaur Park and is involved in a number of other Wharton restoration projects.
“The general contractor would be a A2J Construction and A2J Construction is going the general contractor and construction team working on building a three-story Victorian over on College Street as well as housing and retail next to the Chamber of Commerce,” she said.
“The schedule that we’ve estimated is for a cash acquisition, which we’re prepared to make for purchase of property from WEDCO. We have design engineering estimated at three months, permitted construction scheduled in three months, and tenant occupancy.
“The construction that we’ve estimated is for the demolition and removal of the existing storefront the removal of the existing framing with the building exterior existing flooring and interior wall coverings cleaning interior and exterior brick from the damage. We will be restoring the historical storefront windows and the canopy,” she said, adding that the original façade of the building would be restored.
“We would install a new roof deck and roofing ... and we will have an ADA compliant restroom. We have estimated the investment of the cash acquisition price of $45,000, demolition at $88,000, new roof at $70,000, electrical at $10,000, and remaining build-out at approximately $40,000, making our investment $253,000. And based on our estimated schedule, we would be looking to reopen the space in August 2022,” Clemons said.
She said there are already four undisclosed tenants for the space.
“It’s really important to us that the space be a vibrant contributor to the downtown,” she said.
There are plans for the outdoor space behind the building next to Riverfront Park, Clemons said.
“We would be activating that as exterior activity space so there wouldn’t be a structure constructed in the grassy area where the trees are,” she said. “That would be retained for activation for eating, drinking, music. I know that there is a dog park that’s being planned for some areas, we would also look at having a space for people who have dogs in that area.
“You know, it really needs to be aligned with the improvements they’ve made to Riverfront Park to ensure that area is kept activated as part of the city’s master plan to have that connection to the downtown square. But we wouldn’t build any structures in that area. We would have that for outdoor seating and entertainment.
“We also plan on having one of the tenants provide yoga and exercise so that’s an area that would be utilized throughout the day and evening for yoga and other outdoor types of activities,” she said.
Clemons told the Journal-Spectator later that evening that her bid had been approved by the WEDC, but that has not been confirmed by press time.
