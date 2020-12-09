Christmas trees help capture the spirit of the season – but not if you steal it.
A misdemeanor theft charge definitely puts you in the naughty category, police say, if Santa is really watching you.
Good little boys and girls, according to the red-coated elf’s rules, don’t take things that don’t belong to you, and let the El Campo police know who stole a Christmas tree and a stand from in front of H-E-B, 306 N. Mechanic, on Dec. 1 and 5.
Losses in each case were estimated at less than $100, a mighty small gain when it means looking forward to a few lumps of coal under said tree on Christmas morning.
Want to earn some milk and cookie points? Call the El Campo PD at 979-543-5311 and let their friendly, helpful staff know who took the trees.
Thinking about holding back the information?
You better watch out.
Santa Claus is coming to town.
