Wharton County
Grand Jury Indictments
October Deliberations
(Note: An indictment is not an indication of guilt, but rather a citizen jury’s verdict that a prosecutor has enough evidence against a person to proceed with felony charges.)
Those facing trial include:
• Jose Dejesus Acosta, 45, of 2923 CR 107 in Boling for possession of a controlled substance in a correctional facility and possession of a controlled substance on July 22. He stands accused of having less than a gram of methamphetamine in the Wharton County Jail.
Acosta has prior felony convictions for possession of a controlled substance on Jan. 13, 2000, July 20, 2007, March 6, 2012 and Feb. 11, 2013 in Harris County; July 14, 2014 in Fort Bend County; and March 21, 2007 in Galveston County as well as manufacturing or delivery of a controlled substance on March 26, 2002 in Harris County.
• Domingo Aldape, 61, of 1616 Roehl in El Campo for theft with two or more prior convictions on Aug. 30. He allegedly stole a cooler from a store.
Aldape has two prior misdemeanor theft convictions as well as two felony convictions on April 17, 2018 in Wharton County. His felony record also includes failure to register as a sex offender and possession of a controlled substance on Jan. 5, 2007 in Jackson County, and robbery on Jan. 11, 2007 in Wharton County.
• Joe Angel Oscar Alvelo, 25, of 711 Arcadia in Channel View for possession of a controlled substance on Aug. 10. He allegedly had less than a gram of methamphetamine.
• Jose Angel Aranda, 26, of 517 W. Monseratte in El Campo for driving while intoxicated with an eight-year-old child passenger on Aug. 23.
• Nehemiah Armstrong, 35, of 303 N. Center in Louise for continuous sexual assault of a child under the age of 14 and four counts of sexual assault of a child. The crimes allegedly took place June 1 to Aug. 29, 2015 and then on Jan. 1, April 1 and 15, and May 1.
• Esmeralda Ayala, 20, of 4695 FM 1960 in El Campo for two counts of possession of a controlled substance on Aug. 8. She stands accused of having more than 4 grams of methamphetamine and more than a gram of Ecstasy.
• Nicholas Cadena, 19, of 610 Lundy in El Campo for burglary of a habitation on
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.