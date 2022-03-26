Continuing drainage improvement efforts along the Tres Palacios Creek is going to take access, an effort which gets under way with a trip to commissioner’s court.
City officials will request county commissioners grant a “right of entry agreement” during their upcoming Monday morning session.
“The city needs to access the property for surveying, preliminary environmental and geotechnical investigation, and topographical survey work,” PAS Property Acquisition Services representative Steven Bonjonia said in his letter to commissioners.
PAS is working with the city to prepare access to the channel from U.S. 59 to Jackson Street.
El Campo received a $14.8 million Texas General Land Office grant in May 2021 to improve drainage along the Tres Palacios Creek channel in the designated area as well as replace the Pinchot Street bridge over the creek.
The city will be required to supply slightly less than $149,000 in local taxpayer dollars as a match.
“We have just started this project, we project one year to 18 months for acquisitions. Then construction. We are completing engineering now,” El Campo City Manager Courtney Sladek said.
Phase 1 of the Tres Palacios Creek project was funded via a $7 million FEMA grant improved the channel downstream of U.S. 59 and created a regional detention basin south of the city. That project was completed on March 9, 2020.
