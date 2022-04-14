Scheibe, County talk flooding, subdivision regulations

Flood mitigation and subdivision regulations dominated Wharton County Commissioners Court talks Monday morning.
“These first six items are the Eric Scheibe showcase today,” County Judge Phillip Spenrath said.
Among the agenda items was one listing Scheibe of Sheibe Consulting as the county engineer on the county’s website since he has essentially been acting in that capacity for some time. The purpose is to clarify and formalize his role with the county and any private landowners who hire him to do work in the county.
“You know, the intent of this (is) to clear up any potential conflict of interest considerations related to the fact that I’m providing services to the county,” he said. “It’s set out very black and white to private landowners. And then somehow I was reviewing my own work on behalf of the county or something like that ... I think it also clears up and sets us a standard and straightforward way for private landowners to come to the county and address these issues.”
Most of Scheibe’s work centers around drainage issues, culverts and review assistance for proposed developments. Scheibe was asked to clarify his written proposal to the county so that landowners who hire him to do work on private land will not assume they are paying the county for his services and expect the county to maintain private culverts and ditches.
The county will pay up to $30,000 the remainder of this fiscal year for Scheibe’s services, taken equally from all four precinct budgets, and then will fund his salary in next year’s budget.
One of the agenda items involving Scheibe as the engineer was to move forward with the process of approving changes to subdivision regulations and RV parks.
Among those is setting up a public hearing on subdivision regulations and RV park regulations on Monday, May 23, at 9:45 a.m. during the commissioners’ regularly scheduled meeting.
The commissioners also approved a contract revision to the Caney Creek Flood Infrastructure Fund Project to allow Brazoria County to join the project at its own expense.
In other action, commissioners:
• Approved a contract with Constar Construction for installation of auxiliary generators;
• Used American Rescue Plan Act funds of $14,650 to purchase a mosquito fogger;
• Requested proposals for a 5,000-square-foot pre-engineered metal building and pavilion for a solid waste transfer station;
• Approved a road use agreement with Red Tailed Hawk Solar, LLC.; and
• Approved the auctioning or disposal of surplus office furniture and other miscellaneous items.
