El Campo city staff called for “user fee” increases over a tax hike as budget talks for the fiscal year 2022 budget got under way. There’s no guarantee, however, that the presented plan will equal any savings for taxpayers.
The budget proposal calls for the transportation user fee (a surcharge applied on garbage bills) to increase along with a utility rate hike intensified by dropping the base use allowance from 2,500 gallons per month to 2,000.
“The goal is to shift the burden from tax dollars to users,” City Manager Courtney Sladek told council during last week’s workshop.
The official property evaluation report from the Wharton County Central Appraisal District, used to generate city tax revenue, won’t be released until late July, so until then the proposed tax rate can only be estimated. Historically, if property values are up, taxes drop and vice versa.
What the city has currently, Sladek said, is “just an estimate, which is favorable at the moment.”
The budget proposal calls for a 3 percent across the board staff pay raise with the possibility of additional dollars for EMS department workers and the creation of additional code enforcement officer position.
Councilman David Hodges called for a salary comparison looking specifically at smaller communities like El Campo not located in suburban areas, adding recruiting EMTs who want to make El Campo EMS their career is a major concern.
“I’d like to have someone on EMS that doesn’t get lost,” he said, adding, “We want them to stay here.”
Information on ambulance collections was also requested by council.
“Do we need to raise rates?” Councilman Philip Miller asked, adding, “with a rate increase, the person who pays it is the user, not the taxpayer.”
Although it is a city department, El Campo EMS’ operational costs are paid via a contract with Emergency Services District No. 4, a separate taxing entity covering all of West Wharton County.
Council instructed staff to see if an ESD 4 would increase taxes to cover higher pay for ambulance workers.
“Me as a citizen, I want the best paramedic, the best police officer, we can have,” Hodges said.
A realignment of capital item plans is recommended as well.
The annual $400,000 in street repair funds will be shifted to the Transportation User Fund if the budget is approved. “If they are not used, at least it will rollover rather than go back into the general fund,” Finance Director Brittni Nanson told council.
More dollars are needed, Councilman John Hancock Jr. said. “We’ve been spending $400,000 a year for awhile and we keep getting further and further behind. I don’t know how long we can keep fooling ourselves.”
An updated Capital Improvement Plan addresses many needs, Sladek said, although it will require funding across the next five years.
Staff also envisions creating a new Facilities Maintenance Fund and then moving two employees from Public Works to the new division.
No action was taken on budget proposals. Planning will continue throughout the summer.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.