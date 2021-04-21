Twelve alleged killers await trial in Wharton County for crimes ranging from domestic disputes turned horribly violent to the slaying of an entire family.
With the COVID-19 pandemic’s year-long freeze on jury trials just now coming to an end, the Wharton County District Attorney’s Office will spend several more years handling the cases whether they ultimately plead guilty or go before a jury.
The 329th District Court was set to try the case against Robert Satterfield in June, but that won’t happen now.
Satterfield stands accused killing the Angleton family of Ray Shawn Hudson Sr., 28, Maya Victoria Rivera, 24, and their five-year-old son Ray Shawn Hudson Jr. whose partially burned bodies were found on June 16, 2018 in a field off Floyd Road outside of Burr, a small community in East Wharton County.
Authorities have released few facts of the case beyond saying they believe both the murders and the attempted cover up took place in Wharton County.
Satterfield faces three counts of murder, two counts of capital murder of multiple persons and one count of drug possession in a drug free zone. He sits in the Wharton County Jail currently, transferred there from his original Fort Bend County cell April 23, 2019, when he appeared in court to reject a life in prison plea offer.
“Satterfield’s defense counsel did file a Motion for Continuance based on their inability to prepare for trial due to the limitations of COVID. This motion was granted, and a new trial date has been set for the summer of 2022,” Wharton County District Attorney Dawn Allison said last week.
When ready to trial, the Satterfield case will be prosecuted by the local DA and her office. “Our office has the experience and expertise to handle all criminal cases presented to this office. I personally have tried numerous murder trials during my career, and I understand the many issues that come out during these trials,” Allison said during a previous interview.
Several other cases will be handled by the Texas Attorney General’s Office, due to everything from the number of pending cases to previous legal encounters between the DA and defendant.
Other murder cases pending in Wharton County are:
• Trailer House Killing – Seventy-two-year-old Arturo Lara Tamez of El Campo faces the possibility of 99 years in prison in the Nov. 30, 2016 stabbing death of a local woman.
Tamez is believed to have killed Christal White Brown, 52, found in one of the trailers parked in the Quick N Easy lot behind Valero, 1415 E. Jackson, shortly before 5 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 30, 2016.
Brown knew Tamez, according to police. She was possibly a girlfriend or perhaps simply a friend.
• Bullets & Smoke Murder – Shaquille Norvell Montgomery, 27, of 306 S. Colorado in Edna stands accused of killing 23-year-old Keshun Demetric Riggins of 201 Olive at Riggins’ home on Jan. 31, 2020 in what may have been a theft or robbery. One other person was seriously injured in the alleged attack.
The home became fully engulfed in flames moments after the shooting, burning down to just charred timbers and ash.
Montgomery has remained in county jail since his Feb. 5, 2020 arrest in lieu of $720,000 in bonds for capital murder, violation of parole, murder, aggravated assault causing serious bodily injury and arson.
• Baby killing – Elijah Alexander Hogston, 27, of 5554 Timber Creek Place in Houston allegedly killed his own child on May 19, 2019. Hogston was alone with his infant daughter Amara at a CR 103 home in Boling. His wife was at work when he claims the little girl began to spit up while he was feeding her and choked.
He was arrested 302 days later after extensive investigation ruled the child’s death was not an accident.
Arrested March 18, 2020, he posted a $300,000 bond and was released from custody pending trial on April 16, 2020.
• Social Media Exchange Killing – Drew Quinonez, 19; Dayton Quinonez, 18; both of El Campo; and Devin Garcia, 17 of 1406 Ave. I face a single count of murder.
They stand accused of killing Wharton resident Shane Singleton, 21, who had come to El Campo in hopes of buying an item Feb. 23 after bartering the deal on social media.
Arriving at 704.5 Alvin, Singleton expected to meet a teen he knew. Instead, at least three were there and the arranged deal turned to a robbery and Singleton fought back before being fatally shot.
• Driveway Killing – Brandon Patrick Shimek, 26, of 610 Fahrenthold, faces a single a count of murder for the alleged 32-year-old Justin Wayne Lipinski who lived with his grandparents at 1208 Alvin on Sept. 7, 2020. The two may have had a dispute over a possibly stolen auto part before the shooting.
• Deadly Family Argument – El Campo man Aaron Thomas Martinez, 25, of 1100 Alice allegedly killed 40-year-old Adam Saenz of 1231 Alice during a disturbance in Saenz’ front yard April 27, 2020.
Saenz reportedly suffered multiple gunshot wounds to the torso.
Arrested April 28, 2020, he posted a $50,000 bond and was released later that month, bonded out on a single count of murder.
• Sister Slaying – 21-year-old Julio Sesar Paniagua of 417 Davis in Wharton stands accused of killing his 19-year-old sister, Stephanie Paniagua of the same address, shooting her to death June 7, 2020.
• Babysitter Slaying – 26-year-old Angel Nicole Castro of 703 Way in El Campo stands accused of killing a toddler she was providing child care for in January.
• Green Shed Slaying – This case may never go to trial, but is still on the books. The alleged killer, Demond Blunston of El Campo, is already on Texas’ death row for the killing of two small children, one of which was his son, in a Laredo hotel room in 2012.
The case against Blunston actually starts here in El Campo, however, in a green shed on Dunlap street where a possible argument with the children’s mother, Brandy Cerny turned deadly on June 19, 2012.
Bluntson fled El Campo that day, but was found by Laredo police after he used one of Cerny’s credit cards to secure a hotel room in that city.
A standoff in that hotel turned deadly with Bluntson killing the two children and injuring a police officer before he could be taken into custody.
Bluntson was found guilty of two counts of capital murder in May 2016. The local case remains pending because of the cost to try a case against a man already condemned to die.
There’s no statute of limitation on murder, however, so it could be tried at some point in the future, should that be deemed necessary.
