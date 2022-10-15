Multiple fires were raging Wednesday night when El Campo’s firefighting volunteers arrived on Eleanor Street, now investigators are sifting through the ashes trying to determine if the blazes were deliberately set.
A vacant house, small camper trailer, shed and older model pickup were fully engulfed in flames when El Campo Volunteer Fire Department Chief Jimmy George Jr. arrived at 8:51 p.m., three minutes after the call for help was received.
Firefighters quickly attacked the fires, all on the grounds of 204 Eleanor, initially hampered by a downed and sparking electrical line down by the front entrance.
“The house was vacant and the utilities were shut off. We considered the cause to be suspicious at this time,” George said, adding, “No witnesses observed any persons around the house.”
Anyone who may have seen people at the home or anything suspicious in the area should contact the West Wharton County Crime Stoppers at 979-543-8477 or use its P3 app. Information can also be directed to the El Campo Police Department at 979-543-5311.
Louise and Danevang VFDs were called to assist in the battle, linking to multiple hydrants in the area to supply the water needed for the fight.
The Louise VFD engine arrived first after being summoned at 9 p.m., then a call went out to Danevang VFD at 9:11 p.m.
“The fires were controlled at 9:20, then overhaul was started to make sure the fire was completely extinguished,” George said.
He added, “All fire departments and firefighters worked very well during this fire. We also had help from the neighbors who gave out drinking water to firefighters.”
Firefighters remained on the scene until 11:30 p.m.
“The cause of the fire is still under investigation, the Texas State Fire Marshals Office was called to do the investigation,” George said.
The 1,100-square-foot wood home, built in 1930, is valued at $39,689 according to the Wharton County Central Appraisal District. It is owned by Alice Barnes of El Campo.
ECVFD sent eight units and 22 firefighters to the call, Louise VFD sent two units and six Firefighters and Danevang VFD sent two units and eight firefighters to the scene.
