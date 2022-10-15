Investigation Underway

After the combined effort from three local fire departments, the blaze at 204 Eleanor was quenched and the investigation into a potential case of arson can begin.

Multiple fires were raging Wednesday night when El Campo’s firefighting volunteers arrived on Eleanor Street, now investigators are sifting through the ashes trying to determine if the blazes were deliberately set.

A vacant house, small camper trailer, shed and older model pickup were fully engulfed in flames when El Campo Volunteer Fire Department Chief Jimmy George Jr. arrived at 8:51 p.m., three minutes after the call for help was received.

