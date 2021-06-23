Facility renovations, contract renewals and honoring student achievements were the top priorities for the El Campo ISD school board at its final meeting of the 2020-2021 school year.
Assistant Superintendent for Finance David Bright updated the board on the district’s maintenance tax note spending in May.
In March, the ECISD school board approved about $2 million in maintenance tax notes and time warrants, to be used for facility renovations, campus equipment and more. Since then, Student Resource Officer patrol vehicles have been purchased, for a cost of $123,424.
A list of facility renovation projects to be completed with the tax note money was compiled by district leaders. On the list are renovations to a Northside Elementary special education classroom, a special education bus, weight room equipment, bus barn roof insulation and more.
“What we’ll try to do is update you each month once we’ve bid these projects and we’ll come to you for approval where you can see how the money is stretching,” ECISD Superintendent Bob Callaghan said. “Hopefully we’ll get as many items as were included on the original list on the maintenance tax notes.”
The board approved a resolution showing the district’s support of the city of El Campo’s Transportation Alternatives Set-Aside Infrastructure program. The city plans to build more sidewalks throughout the El Campo area to give people the chance to walk to places safely, including students to school.
If the planned about $1.7 million in Texas Department of Transportation grants are approved, El Campo High School and Northside Elementary would receive sidewalks within the next two years, according to city plans.
Capturing Kids Hearts’ social and emotional learning training will be offered in the summer of 2022 for elementary school faculty. The training was approved under the consent agenda for a cost of $26,500. About 70 ECISD staff are already trained under this program, according to the superintendent’s meeting notes.
Under the consent agenda, the board also approved hiring power be returned to trustees beginning June 22. Callaghan was granted temporary hiring authority in February to streamline the hiring process for the 2021-2022 school year. This is an annual action by the board.
Other meeting highlights:
• Under the consent agenda, trustees approved a two-year extension of the district’s Depository Contract with Prosperity Bank. The extension begins Sept. 1 and ends Aug. 31, 2023.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.