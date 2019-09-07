An El Campo man will spend 55 years behind prison bars for stabbing his wife, according to the sentence handed down in the 23rd District Court Tuesday.
Twenty-eight-year-old David Samuel Flores’ wife survived the Nov. 8, 2018 attack, despite a wound to the stomach. That night she underwent emergency surgery and spent the next 10 days in the hospital recovering.
Flores had fled the scene, but was tracked down by El Campo police three hours later. The weapon was never recovered.
Flores’ wife testified against him during the July 24 jury trial, but chose not to take the stand again Tuesday during the punishment phase of the trial.
“She declined as testifying was very difficult for her and she wants to put this part of her life behind her,” Wharton County District Attorney Dawn Allison said Wednesday. “Everyone in this office wishes her the very best as she continues to recover from her injuries caused by Flores.”
With the sentence for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon against a family member handed down by District Judge Ben Hardin, Flores will not be eligible for parole until he serves at least half of his sentence.
“I am proud to serve Wharton County by trying these types of cases and getting justice for Flores’ victim. Today’s sentence sends a message that this community does not tolerate violent offenses, especially those against family members,” Allison said.
Previously of 1014 E. Calhoun, Flores has remained in the Wharton County Jail since his arrest the night of the crime.
Flores had faced a range of punishment from five years to 99 years or life in prison for the crime.
His past criminal acts, including a 2009 conviction for aggravated assault against a woman were presented as part of the case, Allison said, adding that this may have played a role in Hardin’s decision.
“Under Texas law, if a defendant has a previous felony conviction which resulted in a TDC (Texas Department of Corrections) sentence and then the defendant received another TDC sentence after the first conviction was final and served, the range of punishment increases to a minimum of 25 years in TDC. The district attorney’s office was able to prove that Flores should receive a minimum 25-year TDC sentence,” Allison said.
Flores’ past includes violent acts, she said, adding this one could have been worse.
“If it wasn’t for the decisiveness of emergency personnel, the matter before the court could have been a murder charge versus an aggravated assault offense,” Allison said.
