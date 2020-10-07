An estimated 42 pounds of narcotics were seized Thursday after a state trooper stopped a speeding pickup truck on U.S. 59 near Louise.
Two Laredo men now face charges of drug possession and trafficking.
“Surely we saved some lives with this one,” Department of Public Safety Sgt. Stephen Woodard said Tuesday.
Around 10 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 1, a member of the highway patrol stopped a northbound 1993 Dodge pickup outside of Louise on U.S. 59 with two men inside.
As the driver, Jose Arturo Cantu, 21, of 4526 Santa Anita LP in Laredo, was told the reason for the traffic stop, the trooper reported observing “criminal indicators” from him and his passenger, Everardo Rodriguez, 19, of 6044 Olmos in Laredo.
“The driver granted consent to search,” Woodard said.
Looking into the pickup bed, the trooper saw two metal cylinders which were cut open as part of the intensive search.
Inside, 21 bundles of narcotics were discovered – 13 pounds each of Heroin and methamphetamines and 16 pounds of cocaine.
Statewide, troopers are seeing more drug trafficking arrests involving multiple substances, Woodard said, but added, “Coming through our area, it doesn’t happen as frequently.”
Troopers are still investigating to determine exactly where in Laredo the two men started their trip and the location of their final destination.
Cantu and Rodriguez were transported to the Wharton County Jail. Each was booked for possession of a controlled substance, manufacture or delivery of a controlled substance and unlawful use of a criminal instrument. Both individually posted $150,000 in bonds and were released Saturday, Oct. 3.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.