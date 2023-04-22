El Campo’s Top Citizens

2022 Chamber of Commerce Citizen of the Year Gary Charbula finishes a joyful hug with 2022 Chamber of Commerce Achiever of the Year Molli Bodungen before making his way to the stage to thunderous applause at the El Campo Civic Center Thursday night. The new honoree will take his place at the table of honor among the other Citizens of the Year next year and join the group in deciding the next El Camponian to be awarded the distinction.

There wasn’t a dry eye in the El Campo Civic Center as Chamber of Commerce officials recounted details from Gary Charbula’s life of service before calling him up to accept the lifetime achievement 2022 Citizen of the Year Award Thursday night.

As Citizen of the Year, Charbula will now sit as a guest of honor at future banquets along with his fellow past Citizens of the Year and will help choose future winners. In his speech, Charbua referenced last year’s Citizen of the Year and an eerily accurate prediction from the funeral home owner.

