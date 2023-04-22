There wasn’t a dry eye in the El Campo Civic Center as Chamber of Commerce officials recounted details from Gary Charbula’s life of service before calling him up to accept the lifetime achievement 2022 Citizen of the Year Award Thursday night.
As Citizen of the Year, Charbula will now sit as a guest of honor at future banquets along with his fellow past Citizens of the Year and will help choose future winners. In his speech, Charbua referenced last year’s Citizen of the Year and an eerily accurate prediction from the funeral home owner.
“Jimmie Triska, I’ll never forget the comment you made to me coming out of church one morning and I congratulated you on Citizen of the Year and you told me that morning - I don’t know if you remember this - ‘you’re next’.”
Charbula had brought his family as well as his work family to the event, oblivious to the fact that he would later in the night accepting the lifetime achievement honor, celebrating him and his service to the community. When he took the stage to claim his award, he echoed the sentiment expressed eariler by the 2022 Achiever of the Year.
“Molli (Bodungen), your words couldn’t have been spoken truer. I can’t thank enough people that have supported us in our business ventures throughout the years, our family. Small town business is wonderful ... And the more people that contribute to that, the better off we’re going to be,” Charbula said.
Eugene Bustamante, El Campo’s mayor pro-tem, gave the announcement speech and began talking about Charbula’s his work with the El Campo Volunteer Fire Department and a few individuals shot glances at Charbula when Bustamante mentioned his Vice President election with the VFD.
Charbula has been involved with the El Campo VFD since 1982, having held the office of Vice President and he was named Fireman of the Year in 1993. Continuing his service with the VFD, Charbula has also served on the Fire Prevention Board for the City of El Campo and was a central figure organizing with El Campo Volunteer Fire Department Retired Firemen Organization even continuing to cook for the monthly fire department meeting and the annual Oyster Supper.
He is also involved in many other volunteer operations including; coach, manager and team father for the El Campo Little League as well as the chairman of the Little League BBQ for eight years. As well, he was a pack leader for the Cub and Boy scouts, a chairman for El Campo’s Grande Days and a Chamber Director that received the President’s Award twice in 1992-93.
“In addition to all of these activities, Gary is a founding member of the Wharton County Emergency District #4 where he held the office of President for many years,” Linda Elliott said in a nomination letter.
The nomination process for Charbula drew high praise from several others, however, his children’s letter encapsulates the effect a life of service can instill in others.
“Our Dad set the bar high as a volunteer when we were growing up. His example of volunteerism made us realize that one person can make a difference. Our dad has slowed down over the last few years, but his legacy of volunteerism lives on through us ... Our dad dedicated much of his younger years for the betterment of El Campo, a town he grew up in and loves to this day,” his children, Kristie Cerny, Reygan Sharp and Chad Charbula said.
In closing, Charbula referenced another former Citizen of the Year from 1989 and drew laughs, cheers and applause from the crowd.
“And another thing I’m not ever going to forget. A few years back, God rest his soul he’s not with us anymore, Melvin Parker was named Citizen of the Year and a comment he made was ‘I don’t deserve this. There’s more people in the room that do, but now that I’ve got it, I’m not giving it back’.”
