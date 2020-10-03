Enjoy the cool early fall days, officials say, but don’t get too comfortable. Hurricane season isn’t over yet.
The National Hurricane Center is watching Tropical Depression 25, which developed Friday, and another area of disturbed weather on track to enter the Gulf of Mexico.
Air Force Reserve reconnaissance aircraft started flying into the area to investigate Friday.
“As of now, it appears unlikely the disturbance will be a threat to the Texas or U.S. Gulf Coast next week,” Lower Colorado River Authority weather expert Bob Rose said Thursday.
But in a 2020, the year that has already brought a host of other unlikely events, it might not be a good idea to count anything completely out.
The National Hurricane Center has already exhausted all the storm names it planned to use in the 2020 season and moved on to the Greek alphabet.
In September, Tropical Storm Beta rolled over the local area dumping about seven inches of rain and washing out a burn ban.
The next named storm, should one form before hurricane season ends on Nov. 30, would be Gamma followed by Delta.
In the meantime, Wharton County Emergency Management Coordinator Any Kirkland says enjoy the forecast.
“The beautiful weather is keeping a smile on the EMCs faces around the county. A reinforcing cool front Friday will keep our chamber of commerce weather continuing into the weekend.
Highs are forecast in the low to mid 80s with lows in the high 50s to low 60s through Monday.
