Wharton County Electric Cooperative’s CEO was appointed to the City Development Corporation board Monday, but not before council heard a failed plea for diversity.
A split council vote of 4-2-1 gave Gary Raybon a two-year term on the economic development board tasked with growing El Campo. Voting against the appointment were Councilwoman Gloria Harris and Mayor Randy Collins. Councilwoman Anisa Vasquez chose to abstain.
Councilwoman Harris rallied for former Houston businessman and El Campo native Cedric Taylor, now a mailman and church leader, to be named to the post that eight people had sought.
Taylor, Councilwoman Vasquez pointed out, was already serving on the city’s Parks and Recreation board.
“We should be looking at diversification. It doesn’t have to be a businessman or bank president,” she said. “I don’t think our board currently represents our community. Period.”
Once appointed, people serving on city boards typically stay on them. David Allgayer, for example, had served on the CDC board for 10 years and was only stepping down due to term limits. His departure created the council debate on filling the board vacancy that spanned two council sessions.
On the Board of Adjustment, former El Campo Mayor Paul Soechting has served since 1996 while on the Planning & Zoning Commission, banker Jeff Fuechec has been on since 1999. On the Housing Authority Board Janie Delgado has served since 1988 and Yvette Garcia since 1999. At least seven others have been on the city’s assorted boards for more than six years. Others have served longer, but had terms reset when city boards combined.
“How often do you see change on this (the CDC) board? That’s disappointing if your think about it,” Vasquez said.
Harris urged council to consider applicants who had not previously served on city boards.
“We don’t need business people on this board at all,” she said, adding council should consider including “the young people who come back.” She added, “I think it’s about time we start looking at training these (young) people.”
Mayor Randy Collins had sought to place former city councilman Jeff Allgayer on the CDC board as a replacement for his father David Allgayer.
At the last council session, Councilman John Hancock Jr. said that would allow for the continued influence of the father, although City Attorney Ronny Collins said a person cannot be appointed in hopes that they serve as a proxy for another family member.
Collins’ nomination never got to a vote.
