The state has a more than a $11 million plan to rehabilitate and improve North Wharton Street, but there’s a catch – they don’t want to own it anymore.
El Campo City Council heard the news during its Monday night session as City Manager Courtney Sladek reviewed a recent meeting between staff and state officials.
The design calls for a curb and guttered street, eliminating the open ditches and adding sidewalks on each side of the roadway. The road itself would be rebuilt completely.
But there’s a big catch: The plan only addresses North Wharton Street.
“The wanted us to take possession of the entire road including South Wharton,” Sladek told council.
The overall cost for the Texas Department of Transportation is estimated between $11 million and $12 million.
The work would require the city to relocate water and sewer lines running parallel to North Wharton.
“Should the city elect to proceed on this project, the preliminary estimates on simply moving the water and sewer conflicted lines range from $300,000 and up. Replacement and upgrades to the line will cost $2.6 million or more,” Sladek said.
The design could also be shelved for future consideration.
“If we refuse to accept (the roadway), they don’t have to do it?” Councilwoman Gloria Harris asked.
Several options are possible, City Public Works Director Kevin Thompson said.
Sladek added that city staff is reaching out to local legislators as well to see if assistance is possible.
“With a main road like that, I have a problem with it,” Harris said. “That would really cost us. We have streets in the city that we can barely maintain.”
Council took no action Monday night. The issue will be revisited during an upcoming Spring planning retreat.
