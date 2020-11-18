The Wharton County District Attorney’s Office will be seeking up to life in prison for an El Campo man accused of committing a September murder over an auto part.
Brandon Patrick Shimek, 26, of 610 Fahrenthold was arrested one day after he allegedly used a firearm to shoot and kill 32-year-old Justin Wayne Lipinski in the driveway of 1208 Alvin, the residence where he lived with his grandparents.
Although there appear to be no witnesses to the crime, Shimek’s maroon 2007 Chevrolet pickup truck was spotted speeding from the scene.
The Wharton County Grand Jury handed down the indictment for a single count of murder during November deliberations.
El Campo police say a dispute over what may have been a stolen vehicle part appears to have led to the shooting.
Shimek is the only suspect and has reportedly confessed to the crime.
He remains in the Wharton County Jail in lieu of a $500,000 bond.
The Lipinski murder is the third this year in El Campo, and Shimek the third suspect arrested and awaiting justice.
A shooting just before an arson fire at 201 Olive on Jan. 31 claimed the life of 23-year-old Keyshun Demetric Riggins who lived in the home.
His alleged killer, 26-year-old Shaquille Montgomery of Edna was arrested three days later after a brief standoff with police in his hometown.
Police found 40-year-old Adam Saenz of 1231 Alice lying in his front yard around 3:20 a.m. Monday, April 27 after being dispatched to a shooting there.
Saenz reportedly suffered multiple gunshot wounds to the torso. No one else was harmed during the argument between Saenz, his alleged killer and one other person who is not a suspect in the crime.
Near the intersection of Alice and Palacios Streets, police arriving on the scene took 24-year-old Aaron Martinez, also of 1231 Alice, into custody on a single count of murder.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.