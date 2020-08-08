Concerns over the debated success of El Campo’s battle against blight prompted council questions last session and a staff report coming Monday.
Mayor Randy Collins declared a war on blight coinciding with his last term in office, one focusing first on the main corridors in the city, covering everything from dilapidated buildings to weedy lots.
The results so far were called into question last session by Councilman John Hancock.
“I really do appreciate all of the great things that have been fixed up in this town, especially in the last few years, but I was born and raised here and have been here all of my life. I have seen a significant deterioration of what things look like in town and in many spots over about the last 15 or 20 years,” Hancock said.
A citizen committee returned recommendations three years ago along with a consultant, which led to additions to the city’s Uniform Development Code.
But there’s confusion, officials say, between city ordinances in that code covering new development and other ordinances covering everything from old tires and weedy lots to abandoned vehicles and questionable structures.
“It looked to me like there wasn’t anybody working for the city that really wanted to get this place cleaned up,” Hancock said, saying a recent visit to a Texas town known for its tourism showed, to him, the stark contrasts.
Monday, staff will present a report on the blight battle – its successes and, if balanced, its failures.
The El Campo City Council meets at 6:30 Monday in chambers, 315 E. Jackson. The meeting is open to the public with time specifically designated for citizen comments, however, due to the pandemic, attendance is limited to 26 to allow for social distancing.
Those wanting to comment to council also have the option of emailing comments to council@cityofelcampo.org. Comments received before 2 p.m. Monday will be presented to council and included in the meeting minutes.
Other items before Council include:
• A West Loop development proposal by Joe E. Strack IV returns to council.
• The appointment of an assistant city manager is expected. Currently Police Chief Terry Stanphill fills that role.
“Assistant City Manager/ Police Chief Stanphill is not stepping down. A second assistant city manager (another department head sharing current duties with being an assistant) is being proposed,” Sladek said, adding it would provide “a critical link between the city manager and department heads, focusing on organizational issues.”
Two ACMs also provide a contingency plan in city leadership.
• The official steps required to call the next El Campo City Council election are expected, a vote delayed from May to November as a result of the global COVID-19 pandemic. Although it will only be on one ballot, the city will actually have four elections in November – the at-large council election, an uncontested vote for an unexpired term in District 1, the standard charter amendment election and a special one specifically to consider the question of whether the top finisher in the at-large council race should be the city’s mayor.
• Council will officially salute Paramedic Mike Giesalhart who retired from service last month.
• Contracts for disaster debris removal will be considered. A cost is only incurred if the service is needed.
• Council will consider the appointment of an assistant city secretary.
