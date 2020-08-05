City Arrests
Alcohol, drugs
Wayne Buford Hatton, 53, of 202 Ripple was arrested at 12:01 a.m. Friday, July 31 for possession of marijuana, tampering with evidence, possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia as well as warrants for no valid driver’s license, no insurance and theft under $100. Officers stopped him on the U.S. 59 frontage road after they were dispatched to investigate a reckless driver report. Officers seized methamphetamines, cell phones, marijuana and other materials. Processed, Hatton was shipped to the Wharton County Jail later that morning.
April Michelle Wilson, 20, of 408 Omega was arrested at 12:01 a.m. Friday, July 31 in the same incident as Hatton after a vehicle was stopped on the U.S. 59 frontage road. She faces charges of tampering with evidence and possession of a controlled substance and possession of stolen property. Processed, she was sent to county jail later that morning, once at the jail a warrant for theft in excess of $2,500 was served. The warrant accuses Wilson of being involved in the same theft as Ortiz listed below. Processed, she was sent to county jail late that morning.
Anthony Lee Perez, 18, of 804 Marionette was arrested at 9:08 a.m. Friday, July 31 on warrants for bond forfeiture (possession of marijuana), no valid driver’s license and violating a promise to appear. He was sent to county jail. Once there, he posted a $2,500 bond and was released the same day.
Property
Christian Marlowe Clements, 54, of 1120 CR 312 in Louise was arrested at 12:15 p.m. Thursday, July 30 on warrants for burglary of a vehicle with two or more previous convictions and theft of a firearm. He stands accused of stealing $400 in tools and a revolver from a vehicle parked at D&J Detail, 302 E. Jackson, on July 23. Processed, he was sent to county jail.
Ethan Jose Ortiz, 19, of 109 Ave. E was arrested at 7:28 p.m. Thursday, July 30 for theft in excess of $2,500. He stands accused of a home burglary in the 400 block of South Liberty on July 14. Processed, Ortiz was sent to county jail the next day. Once there, he posted a $5,000 bond and was released the same day.
Destiny Faith Olsovsky, 24, of 409 W. Jackson was arrested at 10:42 p.m. Thursday, July 30 for running a stop sign and being involved in a hit-and-run. Processed, she paid the fines and was released the next day.
Other
Severiano Pena Rodriguez Jr., 43, of 3304 Myatt Lane was arrested at 5 p.m. Thursday, July 30 on a warrant for making an invasive visual recording. He stands accused of recording a woman inside her home without permission. “The victim found a cell phone set up videotaping her,” El Campo PD Lt. Russell Urban said. Processed, he was sent to county jail. Once there, he posted a $5,000 bond and was released the same day.
Public intoxication: 1.
City Incidents
Property
Assorted tools, a revolver and trailer lights were stolen from a vehicle parked at D&J Detail, 302 E. Jackson, between 10 a.m. Thursday, July 23 and 1 p.m. Friday, July 24. Loss is estimated at $400.
A license plate was stolen from a truck parked in the 1300 block of Wright around 5:30 p.m. Thursday, July 23.
An EZ-GO six-seater golf cart was stolen from the grounds of El Campo Lost Lagoon, 665 CR 451, shortly before 4 a.m. Friday, July 24. Loss is estimated at $7,000.
Vandals broke the rear glass of a Nissan parked in the 1200 block of Quail Hollow between 10:30 p.m. Friday, July 24 and 1:30 a.m. Saturday, July 25. Damage is estimated at $300.
Burglars targeted a pickup in the 500 block of August between 5:30 p.m. Saturday, July 25 and 5:30 a.m. Monday, July 27. A Kimber .45 caliber pistol was stolen. Loss is estimated at $800.
A check book was stolen from a vehicle parked in the 500 block of East Fourth between 7 p.m. Saturday, July 25 and 6:30 a.m. Monday, July 27.
Another vehicle was burglarized in the 900 block of Spruce between 8:30 p.m. Saturday, July 25 and 10 a.m. Sunday, July 26. A wallet and its contents along with a purse and its contents were stolen from a Ford F-150. Loss is estimated near $500.
A wallet was stolen from a vehicle parked in the 900 block of East as well. The crime took place between 3:30 and 8 a.m. Sunday, July 26.
A prisoner at the El Campo city jail stands accused of doing an estimated $200 damage to a cell door there between Monday, July 27 and Tuesday, July 28.
A motorized dirt bike was stolen from the 1500 block of Abel around 4:30 a.m. Tuesday, July 28. Loss is estimated at $800.
A burglar kicked in the side door of a home in the 200 block of Wilbur between 2 and 10:16 a.m. Wednesday, July 29. No items were reported stolen, but damage was estimated at $200.
An apparently hungry thief grabbed two packages of rib-eye steaks at H-E-B, 306 N. Mechanic, around 9 a.m. Wednesday, July 29.
Two license plates were stolen from vehicles parked at Texas Trophy Taxidermy, 1505 E. Jackson, between 1 a.m. and 2 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 1.
Two bowie knives and an air impact tool were stolen from a home in the 600 block of Merchant between 8 a.m. and 6 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 1. Loss nears $200.
Vandals damaged two tires in the 900 block of East Hillje on between 1 and 11 a.m. Sunday, Aug. 2 Damage is estimated at $220.
Violence, weapons
A person reported being threatened with violence in the 1500 block of St. Luke’s around noon Thursday, July 23.
An elderly person was harmed in the 200 block of Stafford by a trespasser around 8 p.m. Monday, July 27.
Family violence was reported in the 600 block of Merchant around 9 a.m. Tuesday, July 28.
A disturbance was reported at Speedy Stop, 502 N. Mechanic, around 8 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 2. A Ford Explorer sustained about $600 damage to its hood and a tire.
A disturbance was reported on the grounds of El Campo Village, 1185 Olivia, between midnight and 3 a.m. Monday, Aug. 3.
County Jail Bookings
Alcohol, drugs
Shawn Tyler McCain, 26, of 808 Koym in East Bernard was arrested by sheriff’s deputies at 10:48 p.m. Wednesday, July 22 for possession of a controlled substance.
Cody Dwayne Perry, 32, of 9393 CR 95 in Manvel was arrested by WCSO at 12:43 a.m. Thursday, July 23 for manufacture or delivery of a controlled substance. Processed, he posted a $50,000 bond and was released the same day.
Ester Leonei Campos, 23, of 2301 Fair Way, Apt. 605, in Alvin was arrested by state troopers at 8:03 a.m. Monday, July 27 for marijuana possession.
Ramon Barajas, 39, of 6624 Portway in Brownsville was arrested by WCSO at 8:54 p.m. Tuesday, July 28 for money laundering and unlawful use of a criminal instrument. Processed, he posted $10,000 in bonds and was released the same day.
Loreen Caldera, 39, of 1309 W. Tilley in Port Lavaca was arrested by WCSO at 6:20 p.m. Wednesday, July 29 for possession of a controlled substance. She posted a personal recognizance bond and was released the next day.
Jonathan Ross Martinez, 31, of 413 S. Juanita in Port Lavaca was arrested by deputies at 7:05 p.m. Wednesday, July 29 for possession of a controlled substance. He posted a personal recognizance bond and was released the next day.
Roosevelt Jamelius Haynes, 25, of 18302 Mossy Creek Lane in Richmond was arrested by state troopers at 1:08 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 1 for possession of marijuana, possession of a controlled substance, unlawful carrying of a weapon, manufacture or delivery of a controlled substance and possession of a controlled substance.
Violence, weapon
Henry Lee Stevens, 33, of 206 School in Boling was arrested by sheriff’s deputies at 11:41 a.m. Monday, July 27 for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and assault causing injury.
Other
Augustine Mendoza Jr., 29, of 9062 FM 441 in Louise was booked at 8:05 p.m. Wednesday, July 29 on a warrant for being a sex offender failing to register.
