The roughly $100,000 bill on skate park obstacles at Friendship Park has been paid in full with organizers now looking for ways to improve it.
Next may be either work on the park’s surface to ensure skateboards can roll smoothly or fencing/seating.
The final payment was made shortly after a June 12 raffle.
“We are trying to have a meeting now,” said skateboard park committee member Mindi Snyder, the former city manager.
Between grants, a city funding match and public donations, the skate park group raised a total of $101,092, paying off the note in mid June.
Now seams on the concrete slab are becoming ragged with chipped out areas showing in some sections.
The committee has received one local bid for the work, Snyder said, but added they would like to get at least one more.
Fencing is another possible issue including discussions of a half wall that could double as seating.
“No decisions have been made,” Snyder said. “We’re trying to find the right solutions.”
A community-city partnership made the park possible, more than two years after local student Charmance Jolivette stood before the El Campo City Council asking for a place to play.
Jolivette then became the face of the movement offering his thoughts on what was needed and why.
He will now be leaving the city, Snyder said.
