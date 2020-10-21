More than 30 percent of Wharton County’s registered voters have already cast ballots in the November General Election with a week and a half of early voting still to go.
“So many people are voting in person, more than in a long time,” Wharton County Elections Administrator Cindy Richter said Monday.
By the time polls opened Tuesday morning, 6,028 of Wharton County’s 25,573 registered voters had cast early ballots in person with roughly 2,000 mail-in ballots pending.
Through the close of polls Monday, the El Campo site had collected 2,466 ballots, Wharton 2,554 and East Bernard 1,008.
Tuesday’s ballot count was not available by press time. On average so far this election, 1,205 votes are being cast daily. If that pace continues, well more than 50 percent of registered voters will have cast ballots before early voting ends.
Polling sites have been running smoothly, Richter said, although lines have been heavy at points.
Monday in El Campo, the feeder to the ballot box jammed briefly in the afternoon. Elections officials had to open the feeder to clear the jam, making sure those waiting to cast their ballots witnessed that nothing was removed or added.
“It doesn’t usually happen, but with that many voters (it did),” Richter said, adding the filled receptacle was replaced with an empty one Friday morning.
The sealed box of previously collected votes were placed in a secured area designed for such use.
“We’re going to make it through,” Richter said. “It’s locked, sealed and will not be opened again until the election.”
During 2016, the last presidential election year, 14,871 Wharton County voters cast ballots out of 25,225 possible. Of those, 10,854 votes were cast early.
Total Wharton County votes cast in 2012 were 14,212. Of those, 8,722 were cast early. The county’s registered voters that year numbered 24,645.
The year President Barack Obama first claimed office, total ballots in Wharton County tallied 14,576 of which 9,762 were cast early. There were 25,063 voters that year.
In the past three decades, Wharton County’s highest November General Election voter turnout came in 1992 when 67.3 percent cast ballots. That year Democratic presidential challenger Bill Clinton ousted Republic incumbent George H.W. Bush.
