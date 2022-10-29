Law enforcement calls for unused medicine

The Drug Enforcement Administration is working in partnership with El Campo Police for its biannual Drug Take Back day ending at 5 p.m. today, Saturday Oct. 29.
El Campo PD and the DEA run take-backs twice a year and collect old, expired and unused medication from medicine cabinets around the county for safe disposal. The program keeps opioid and other controlled medications off the streets.
“We have been a part of this DEA program since 2014 ... Since then we have collected approximately 1,088 lbs. (of medication), Everything from prescriptions to allergy medication,” ECPD Cpl. Mark Biskup said.
Any submission to the take-back is completely anonymous, anyone is free to walk into the police department lobby, 1011 West Loop, and drop off their medicine, no questions asked. It is then surrendered to the D.E.A. for destruction.
Keeping unused medication off streets and out of unprescribed hands is a central focus in battling the state’s drug addiction problems.
“The overwhelming majority of people who suffer from opioid addiction got started by getting opioids from friends and family,” said Dr. C.M. Schade, a Texas Medical Association physician in a program press release.
Heroin, opioids and other pharmaceuticals are in the top five drug threats as reported by the University of Texas’ Addiction Research Institute in 2019.
El Campo residents who miss this take-back will likely have to wait a while for the next one.
“After this one ends, the next one will probably be May 2023,” Biskup said.
