Law enforcement calls for unused medicine

Any submission to the take-back is completely anonymous, anyone is free to walk into the police department lobby, 1011 West Loop, and drop off their medicine, no questions asked. It is then surrendered to the D.E.A. for destruction.

The Drug Enforcement Administration is working in partnership with El Campo Police for its biannual Drug Take Back day ending at 5 p.m. today, Saturday Oct. 29.

El Campo PD and the DEA run take-backs twice a year and collect old, expired and unused medication from medicine cabinets around the county for safe disposal. The program keeps opioid and other controlled medications off the streets.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.