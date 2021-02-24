If your water pipes broke during last week’s arctic blast, at least you won’t have to worry about a humongous utility bill on top of the other damage.
El Campo City Council voted unanimously Monday night to use January consumption rates on upcoming bills for all accounts rather than current readings. All late fees will be waived. The decision offers a break to all those who were more than a little liberal on the amount they let faucets drip as well.
Damage to the El Campo system was too great to ignore, City Manager Courtney Sladek reported to council. “We had 315 requests to turn off water due to pipes bursting.”
Those are just the calls for help that got written down, City Finance Director Brittni Nanson told council, pointing out the problems started while city administration was in the dark – without power at City Hall.
Councilman Philip Miller questioned the usefulness of the new $3.4 million Water Smart program, asking why it didn’t offer a warning.
“We were without power for two and a half days (at City Hall), then we were inundated with phone calls. We did not have access to the Water Smart system,” Sladek said.
The breaks already recorded may not be the last, she added, more may be discovered as homeowners turn on irrigation systems.
“315 is a lot. We are preparing bills already ... (that) include massive losses of water,” Sladek said.
Councilman John Hancock called for supporting the measure, saying the city should “chalk it up to disaster.”
The change was approved 6-0 with councilwoman Gloria Harris not present.
January billing consumption (Dec. 17, 2020 to Jan. 6) will be used for the upcoming cycle.
