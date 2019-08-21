Rail park building plans go before the public this evening, but don’t expect clients to be named yet.
The purpose of the 5 p.m. Planning & Zoning session is instead to talk about the future development’s zoning requirements and the types of business that can locate inside the park.
It’s yet another small step in an effort to bring the Southwest Industrial Gateway Business Park to fruition.
The proposed zone, City Planner Jai McBride said, is a planned development in a General Industrial District or M-2.
Today’s hearing is part of the effort to annex the first 130 acres of the proposed 540-acre park.
P&Z took the same steps in April as part of the developers annexation effort, but it was set aside when the request was rescinded in May to better align it with financing efforts.
The land is currently owned by Joe A. Zalman Jr. and others, but must be annexed before the city will link utilities or grant any incentives.
Staff recommends P&Z vote in favor of the planned development district.
“The guidelines were created to help maintain SWIGBP in an attractive, investment-grade park-like setting for rail-related industry,” McBride said.
The guidelines specifically prohibit hazardous, toxic or solid waste. Radiation, electromagnetic disturbances and explosion hazards are also forbidden within the proposed zone.
Other prohibited businesses within the proposed planned development include automotive sales, boarding houses, adult entertainment facilities, churches, jails, labor camps, junk yards and mining.
Green space is required in the park as are detention ponds for storm water.
If commissioners approved the proposed 25-year zone, the request will then be forwarded to city council for its consideration.
