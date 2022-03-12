Mother Nature’s latest hissy fit came Friday night as Spring-like conditions were blown away by brisk Canadian winds expected to pass through the area by tomorrow morning.
Temperatures should recover quickly next week, and may stay that way. The National Weather Service’s Climate Prediction Center reports Wharton County has a better than 60 percent chance of having above average temperatures through April.
Rainfall through the early Spring is expected to lean toward drier than normal.
The Old Farmer’s Almanac agrees with the National Weather Service, but the old saying goes: “If you don’t like Texas weather, just blink.”
