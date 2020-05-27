City Arrests
Alcohol, drugs
Brian Joseph Koudela, 31, of 508 Town And Country was arrested at 10:09 p.m. Thursday, May 21 for driving while intoxicated second offense after being stopped in the 1900 block of West Loop. Processed, he was transferred to the Wharton County Jail the next day.
City Incidents
Property
A $240 child’s toy was stolen from a lot in the 1300 block of Yupon around 6 p.m. Thursday, May 21.
Vandals did an estimated $2,500 damage to the trunk of a Toyota Highlander between 6 and 7:11 p.m. Thursday, May 21.
A Chevrolet Silverado was reported stolen from the grounds of Vallejo Properties, 104 Ave. E, between 6 and 8 p.m. Thursday, May 21
Violence, weapons
Police called to El Campo Village, 1185 Olivia, around 11:30 p.m. Thursday, May 21 to investigate a prowler.
County Jail Bookings
Alcohol, drugs
Randy Maldonado, 21, of 606 Oscar was arrested at 12:17 a.m. Thursday, May 21 for possession of marijuana and drug paraphernalia. He was released on a personal recognizance bond the same day.
Marcos Allen Montes, 20, 905 Franklin was arrested by sheriff’s deputies at 4:04 p.m. Thursday, May 21 for marijuana possession.
Violence
Thomas Michael Kutach, 35, of 137 Daffodil Lane in Wharton was booked at 7:42 a.m. Tuesday, May 19 on a warrant for injury to a child, elderly or disabled person. Processed, he posted a $35,000 bond and was released the same day.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.