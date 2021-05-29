Louise High School 2021 graduates earned scholarships, with the largest at $80,000, from various organizations to help fund their after-high-school career or education paths.
LHS scholarship recipients for this year are:
Tanner Broman: Berkeley Eye Center, $500.
Dylan Bronikowsky: James Henderson Family, $250.
Jennifer Camacho: Hispanic Education Project, $500.
Yessenia Camacho: HEP, $500.
Alyssa Cantu: Wharton County Tejano Club, $200.
Allison Capak: South Texas Oil & Distributing, Inc., $1,000; Hornet Pride, $100; HEP, $500; and St. Roberts Catholic Daughters of the Americas Court No. 2275, $300.
Alex Chitmon: Berkeley Eye Center, $500; and James Henderson Family, $250.
Hope Cloutman: ATPE, $250; Louise Band Boosters, $1,500; and James Henderson Family, $250.
Katy Cook: Trull Foundation, $1,000; Hornet Pride, $100; and James Henderson Family; $250.
Andrea Dunlap: GR Hawes Foundation, $500; Trull Foundation, $1,500; Hornet Pride, $100; IJ Irvin Memorial, $2,000; Highest Ranking Graduate, $4,000; Wharton County A&M Club, $1,200; and Texas A&M University Tuition Support Award, $1,500.
Jordan Dornak: Jones Family, $350.
Erica George: GR Hawes Foundation, $300; Trull Foundation, $1,000; John Carleston Memorial, $200; Hornet Pride, $100; Wharton County Farm Bureau, $700; Louise-Hillje Chamber of Commerce, $200; Louise FFA Alumni, $750; Louise Voluntary Fire Department, $500; and Wharton County Youth Fair, $2,250.
Aaron Gomez: Norman Brandl Memorial, $350; and Martin Luther King Jr., $500.
Charlie Huerta: GR Hawes Foundation, $500; Trull Foundation, $1,000; ATPE, $250; Hornet Pride, $100; Louise Band Boosters, $1,500; Wharton County Junior College High Honor, $2,500; Texas High School Powerlifting, $1,000; Louise-Hillje Chamber of Commerce, $200; HEP, $500; Louise FFA Alumni, $750; Chromcak Company, $250; Young Family Foundation, $16,000; and James Henderson Family, $250.
Avery Lewis: Martin Luther King Jr., $500; GR Hawes Foundation, $500; Hornet Pride, $100; Theta Delta, $500; El Campo Memorial Hospital Medical, $500; El Campo Ladies Lions Club, $150; Young Family Foundation, $6,000; and MG & Lily, $4,000.
Daylon Machicek: Stanley Hrncir Memorial, $250; Louise-Hillje Knights of Columbus, $600; Hornet Pride, $100; First State Bank, $500; El Campo Ladies Lions Club, $150; and Megan Wendel Memorial, $500.
Mathew Marek: GR Hawes Foundation, $500; John Carleston Memorial, $200; ATPE, $250; Louise FFA Alumni, $750; Louise Athletic/Academic Booster Club, $500; and Megan Wendel Memorial, $500.
Ty Morton: Helena Agri-Enterprises, $100.
Aaliyah Ochoa: Martin Luther King Jr., $500; Louise-Hillje Knights of Columbus, $400; Hornet Pride, $100; HEP, $500; Berkeley Eye Center, $500; Louise United Methodist Church, $250; and Louise Athletic/Academic Booster Club, $500.
Destinee Ortega: Martin Luther King Jr., $500; Trull Foundation, $1,000; Hornet Pride, $100; Louise Band Boosters, $1,500; El Campo Area Workshop for the Developmentally Disabled, $500; Houston Baptist University Presidents, $80,000; Louise-Hillje Chamber of Commerce, $200; HEP, $500; and James Henderson Family, $250.
Dustin Roberts: Theta Delta, $150; and US Marines, $40,000.
Mckenzie Stehno: Hornet Pride, $100.
Wylee Strelec: GR Hawes Foundation, $500; Trull Foundation, $1,500; Helena Agri Enterprises, $100; Louise-Hillje Knights of Columbus, $800; Hornet Pride, $100; Wharton Cty Farm Bureau, $700; WCJC High Honor, $2,500; Nancy Krenek Memorial, $500; and Wharton/Lower Colorado Co. Farmers Union, $200.
Michala Sulak: Trull Foundation, $1,000; Brezina Memorial, $1,000; Helena Agri-Entriprises, $100; Hornet Pride, $100; Louise Band Boosters, $1,500; Louise FFA Alumni, $750; El Campo Museum Brian McGuirk Memorial, $200; James Henderson Memorial, $250; and Megan Wendel Memorial, $500.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.