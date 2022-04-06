El Campo and Rice Consolidated ISD Life Skills students biked, ran and leaped their way into the 2022 Mini Olympics at Ricebird Stadium on April 1.
After opening ceremonies and the National Anthem at 9:30 a.m., Life Skills students from pre-K to Step 2 (22 years old) rotated between 10 stations, staffed with El Campo athlete volunteers.
El Campo and Rice CISD students competed in batting, kicking, throwing and jumping events with 124 athletes competing this year.
“We had (Anchor club students) that were buddies with Life Skills students, they were our cheerleaders. We had other people that ran events, whether that was long-jump, corn-hole or bike setups. I overshadowed each group and made sure that volunteers were doing what they were supposed to do,” Anchor Club president and El Campo High School senior Darby Lutrick said Monday.
Anchor Club is a youth service organization that volunteers to serve in community projects and has participated in the Mini Olympics since the event’s inception more than 20 years ago.
Life Skills students don’t get to compete in athletics, so this event was meant to spotlight these students and give them time in the sunshine.
“The kids can get out of class and have fun, it’s their day to shine,” adapted physical education teacher Kristen Seay said Monday.
Seay organized the event along with Barbara Hlavaty and Angela Wenglar, Step 2 and Life skills teachers respectively.
Even administrators took part in the fun at the Mini Olympics. “I ran a race with the kids, it’s important to support them,” El Campo ISD Superintendent Bob Callaghan said Tuesday.
Every student received a medal for competing in the Mini Olympic games.
The event, traditionally held at Wharton stadium, was moved due to Wharton’s renovation in 2019 and canceled in 2020 due to COVID-19.
Expanding the number of students benefiting from events like the Mini Olympics is always a goal.
“We will invite (Wharton) next year, this (event) was for the schools that are serviced in the El Campo Co-op,” Seay said.
After the games, competitors were fed a hot dog lunch donated by event sponsors.
