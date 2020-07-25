Wharton County
Court Actions
Plea bargain agreements
(Note: All cases below are felonies unless otherwise noted.)
Those pleading guilty and accepting punishment include:
• Damien Lee Hood, 34, of 406 Mayfield in El Campo for criminal mischief on Nov. 7, 2019. He was sentenced to nine months in state jail with credit for 258 days already served.
The judge also ordered Hood to pay $2,501 in restitution.
Hood’s probation for engaging in organized criminal activity on July 2, 2018 was revoked and he was sentenced a concurrent 10 years in prison with 361 days already served.
• Grant Deshawn Farrow, 31, of 911 W. Second in El Campo for tampering with evidence. He was sentenced to five years in prison for the Jan. 10 offense with credit for 184 days already served.
Farrow also pleaded guilty to forgery on Nov. 18 and 22, 2019. For those crimes, he received a concurrent sentence.
• Elyjah Abdual Ford, 28, of 3869 CR 161 in Wharton for unauthorized use of a vehicle. He was sentenced to 141 days in the Wharton County Jail for the Feb. 6 crime with credit for the full time already served. A misdemeanor charge of criminal trespassing was set aside.
• Adela Marie Montalvo, 35, of 508 Lundy in El Campo for theft, a Class A misdemeanor. She was placed on two years deferred probation for the April 1, 2017 crime.
The judge also ordered Montalvo to pay $2,000 restitution, perform 80 hours community service and take an anti-theft class.
With deferred probation, the conviction won’t be held against Montalvo if she is able to complete all terms.
• Eva Mabry Williams, 63, of 119 Thompson in El Campo for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. She was placed on four years deferred probation for the June 6, 2019 and ordered to stay away from her victim.
Williams must perform 60 hours community service and pay a $250 fine.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.