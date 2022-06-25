Campus police needs before city

The school security concerns sweeping the nation after the Uvalde school massacre reached the El Campo City Council Monday via a personnel request.
The school district wants to add two additional School Resource Officers, one for Hutchins Elementary and another whose duties would be split between Myatt and Northside elementaries, a plan discussed at the El Campo ISD meeting Monday.
SROs are El Campo police officers assigned to the school district. ECISD pays the officers’ salaries during the school year with the city responsible for the summer months. Initially, the district purchased vehicles for the officers.
The city already has two SROs, one assigned to the middle school and one at the high school.
Monday, council is simply being asked to consider the merits of the request as a report is presented.
“Consideration of adding two SRO positions will appear on a future agenda,” City Manager Courtney Sladek said.
The El Campo City Council meets at 6 p.m. Monday in chambers, 315 E. Jackson. The meeting is open to the public with time specifically designated for citizen comments.
Other items before Council include:
Payment Expected At Hospital
When El Campo EMS heads to the hospital for transport services, city officials may soon know what payments to expect.
City EMTs have answered the medical transfer calls from El Campo Memorial Hospital since the early 2000s via a handshake agreement which pulled the department away from a previous emergency response only mission.
A resolution before council Monday sets a $1,250 per month fee to the hospital and requires it to provide full Medicare allowable fees along with mileage and other fees for each run.
Questions about the cost of El Campo EMS service last surfaced in December 2021, shortly after current EMS Director Garret Bubela took his post.
District 1 Councilwoman Anisa Vasquez led the questioning then, pointing out the lack of a contract meant “They get reimbursed, we do not ... When we’re not available, that private company (ECMH uses) is getting paid.”
El Campo EMS is a City of El Campo service contracted to Emergency Services District No. 4 to provide ambulance coverage throughout West Wharton County.
While looking at formal EMS agreements, council will consider a contract with El Campo ISD to provide standby services at sporting events.
If approved by council, it would set a $300 per event rate for up to four hours. If more time is needed, it would be charged at $75 per hour.
The fees were approved by El Campo ISD at its June 20 session.
FEMA Dome Planning
To get funding for a hurricane dome on the grounds of El Campo High School, the city has to participate in the FEMA Hazard Mitigation grant request.
“ECISD is not eligible to apply on their own behalf ... to complete the grant application the City of El Campo must submit the application for them,” Sladek said.
Council will be asked to approve the application resolution that will not obligate the city to provide any payment.
The dome-shaped building, if funded and constructed, would serve as classrooms during standard days and as a safe room during emergency situations for first responders or as a temporary shelter.
Little League State
Tourney Returns
The State Little League Tournament returns to Legacy Fields July 15 to 18 with organizers requesting a waiver of the $250 park fee.
“This particular tournament will result in approximately 2,000 visitors per day to the City, providing a cash infusion to the local economy. Staff recommends the reduction or removal of the Special Event fee for this particular event,” Sladek said.
Cut Lights/Sirens?
El Campo EMS is making an effort to use lights and sirens less often. EMS Director Garret Bubela will report to council on the effort.
Committees – Maybe?
The full slate of pending El Campo city committee and board appointments return to council after being tabled last session when concerns over how they are voted upon surfaced.
No information is available on whether the methodology is changing
Budget Talks Start
A 4:30 p.m. workshop will kick off city budget talks roughly a month before property evaluations are anticipated from the Wharton County Central Appraisal District.
Property values are expected to rise slightly overall, but the city faces the same increased costs as members of the general public. Despite rising costs, the city also plans on the possibility of providing staff raises.
