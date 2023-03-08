No More Downs For Coach

Former El Campo head football coach Chad Worrell pulls a player aside for a quick talk during their game against Needville this past season. Worrell will not return to El Campo and has taken a job in North Texas, closer to his original home. Worrell coached the Ricebirds for two seasons, in one of the shortest stints in the history of the school.

El Campo ISD is on the hunt for another head football coach and athletic director, with Chad Worrell opting not to return. He will instead take the same position at Burleson High School, a 5A program outside of Fort Worth.

Worrell said this was a tough choice for him, but being closer to family was something he could not pass up.

