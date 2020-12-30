City Arrests
Alcohol, drugs
Joe Paul Rodriguez, 46, of 9978 FM 2546 was arrested at 3:11 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 23 for driving while license invalid with a previous conviction and driving while intoxicated third or more offense after police were dispatched to the 1700 block of South Mechanic to investigate a drunken driver report. Processed, Rodriguez was transported to the Wharton County Jail. Once there, he posted $9,000 in bonds and was released the same day.
Leo Bray Hudlin, 19, of 811 N. Washington was arrested at 4:30 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 23 on warrants for violating a promise to appear, family violence and possession of drug paraphernalia. Processed, he was held 48 hours in the city lockup and then released Christmas afternoon.
Dylan Robert York, 17, of 407 Bluebonnet Lane was arrested at 6:57 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 26 for possession of marijuana and no driver’s license after being stopped for a traffic violation. Processed, York was sent to county jail. Once there, he posted $1,750 in bonds and was released the same day.
Gregorio Juarez Jr., 57, of 1316 Jennie was arrested at 12:31 a.m. Sunday, Dec. 27 for driving while intoxicated and no driver’s license after being stopped in the 600 block of Hoskins Broadway for a traffic violation. Processed, he was sent to county jail. Once there, he posted $2,250 in bonds and was released the same day.
Julian Fernando Valle-Villarreal, 31, of 603 Lundy was arrested at 1:07 a.m. Monday, Dec. 28 for possession of a controlled substance and possession of marijuana after officers were dispatched to a minor wreck near his home. Officers seized methamphetamines and marijuana. Processed, Valle was sent to county jail.
Property
Marisa Rene Rodriguez, 33, of 611 E. West was arrested at 4:11 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 23 on a warrant for identity theft. Already at the county jail, she was processed there.
Violence, weapons
Arthur Saucedo Jr., 17, of 1112 Thrift was arrested at 1:06 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 26 for displaying a firearm, family violence with injuries and unlawfully carrying a weapon where alcohol is sold following a disturbance in the parking lot at Walmart, 3413 West Loop. Two windows were destroyed. Processed, he was sent to county jail.
City Incidents
Property
A Chevrolet Malibu was stolen from the 700 block of Marionette between noon Tuesday, Dec. 22 and noon Friday, Dec. 25. Loss is estimated at $3,000.
A purse and its contents were stolen from a vehicle parked at Vallejo Properties, 821 College, between 8 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 22 and 9 a.m. Wednesday, Dec. 23. Loss was set at $300.
A Dodge pickup was stolen from the parking lot at Speedy Stop, 502 N. Mechanic, around 6:30 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 27. Tools and electronics inside were taken as well. Loss is estimated to be in excess of $17,000.
County Jail Bookings
Alcohol, drugs
Ashley Lynn Garza, 27, of 401 Bluebonnet Lane, Unit B, was arrested by sheriff’s deputies for manufacture or delivery of a controlled substance, three counts of possession of a controlled substance and possession of marijuana.
Jon Eric Barker, 43, of 201 Ave. F was arrested by sheriff’s deputies at 12:35 a.m. Monday, Dec. 28 for possession of a controlled substance and marijuana.
Patrick Sanchez, 32, of 607 Farenthold was arrested by WCSO at 1:30 a.m. Monday, Dec. 28 for possession of a controlled substance.
Property
Maria Rene Rodriguez, 33, of 611 E. West was arrested by Wharton PD at 4:11 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 23 for identity theft. Processed, she posted a $6,000 bond and was released the next day.
Alexis Nicole Aguilar, 30, of 105 W. Sixth was booked at 12:17 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 26 for theft. Processed, she posted a $500 bond and was released the same day.
Violence, weapons
Jermaine Thomas Collins, 43, of 411 Fourth in Eagle Lake was booked at 3:19 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 22 for the violation of a bond or protective order. Processed, he was released on a personal recognizance bond.
Armando Vargas, 32, of 8622 Hwy. 60 in Lane City was arrested by sheriff’s deputies for family violence and interfering with an emergency request for assistance. Processed, he posted $6,000 in bonds and was released the next day.
Yasiel De Jesus Gonzalez Perez, 27, of 109 Klatt in Lane City was arrested by sheriff’s deputies at 2:11 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 26 for family violence.
Amanda Lydia Hernandez, 38, of 11252 Hwy. 71 South was booked at 3:53 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 27 on a warrant for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.