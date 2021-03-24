The El Campo High School weight room project is still on track to being completed in August, project leaders say, despite recent weather delaying construction for weeks.
“It’s been going very well once we got past the weather,” Polasek Construction President and Project Manager Greg Polasek said.
Polasek Construction of El Campo has been contracted by the district to build the Ricebird Weight Room Project.
The project was delayed throughout February and January due to freezing weather and periods of rain.
Crews have since been able to resume work, and concrete was poured Monday for the structure’s base. Now that the facility’s base is built, workers are waiting on materials to be delivered next week.
Polasek anticipates the project will be completed by August, the original projected end date.
“Things are going well in construction,” ECISD Superintendent Bob Callaghan said.
Polasek Construction was awarded a $2.2 million project bid by ECISD trustees in November 2020. The finished building will be detached from the current football field house and include a training room, restrooms, a co-ed weight-lifting area and more.
The project officially began in mid November 2020, and before contractors began their work, ECISD administrators celebrated the milestone with a small ground-breaking ceremony.
November’s construction marked the fruition of a plan almost one year in the making and the renovation of a building long labeled in need of repair. In an evaluation of district facilities performed in 2019, a board-appointed committee identified the weight room among one of the areas in greatest need of renovation due to safety reasons.
The board first broached the idea of renovating the Ricebird weight room in late February 2020, ultimately selecting architects from Singleton Zimmer Haliburton to design the new space.
