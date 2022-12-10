Coming In Clear

Apollo 17 astronaut Gene Cernan salutes the American flag on the moon during his mission there 50 years ago.

Like the passing of a torch across time, this weekend marks the 50th anniversary of the last Apollo mission to the moon and the conclusion of the first Artemis mission that followed.

Artemis 1 is the first crew-rated but unmanned spacecraft to go to the moon since the crew of Apollo 17 left the last footprints there in 1972. It is due to splashdown on Sunday, Dec. 11.

