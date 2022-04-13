Regulations on where heavy trucks, RVs and trailers can be parked tightened Monday night in a unanimous council vote. Next, officials will consider a building registration ordinance.
Effective May 1, owners could face up to a $500 per day fine for having large vehicles parked on city streets, in alleys, parks, city-controlled parking lots and the like after hours or for an extended period of time in commercial districts. The same restriction is already in place in residential areas.
“It does not affect (a vehicle) in a driveway,” City Manager Courtney Sladek told council.
Exceptions are made for repair trucks with work under way, street construction, emergency vehicles or similar official uses. A five-hour window is allowed for the loading of trailers, boats and the like.
At-large Councilman Philip Miller was not present at the session.
Vacant Property Registration
City staff presented a proposal requiring vacant buildings in both residential and commercial areas be registered and show proof of liability insurance.
Exceptions would be recently vacated properties – a home being actively marketed, for example, or a building in the midst of a renovation.
Those with work permits would have up to one year to bring the property back into active use.
“We want to clean up residential areas too. A lot of people have these raggedy houses and when they find out the city is going to do something they stick a for sale sign up,” District 2 Councilwoman Gloria Harris said.
City inspectors can use already existing ordinances on unsafe/structurally unsound buildings to address some of those issues, Sladek said.
The plan, she added, is to use a third party to collect the building registrations and issue fines if needed.
Each property under the plan would need to show proof of at least $300,000 in liability insurance and be inspected by the owner for issues at least once per month.
“I think the liability (requirement) might move them along,” District 4 Councilman John Hancock Jr. said.
The property registration proposal was on the agenda for discussion only and will return later for possible passage.
