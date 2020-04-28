Texans should be wary of scams related to the statewide Coronavirus disaster declaration.
“Situations like this usually bring the best of our communities to the forefront with cooperation, aid and compassion. Unfortunately, some criminals take advantage of troubling circumstances to steal from hard-working Texans,” Attorney General Ken Paxton said.
In addition to price gouging and deceptive trade practices, cyber scams have been reported. Cyber actors may send emails with dangerous attachments or fraudulent website links intended to deceive citizens into revealing sensitive information or donating to false charities.
Any social media posts or email with a Coronavirus (COVID-19) subject line, attachment or hyperlink should be treated with caution.
The U.S. Department of Homeland Security issued these precautions:
• Avoid clicking on links in unsolicited emails and be wary of email attachments.
• Use trusted sources – such as legitimate, government websites – for up-to-date, fact-based information about COVID-19.
• Do not reveal personal or financial information in email, and do not respond to email solicitations for this information.
• Verify a charity’s authenticity before making donations.
Texans who believe they have encountered disaster scams should call the Office of the Attorney General’s toll-free complaint line at (800) 621-0508 or file a complaint online at www.texasattorneygeneral.gov/consumer-protection. For additional information on disaster scams, please visit our website at www.texasattorneygeneral.gov/cpd/disaster-scams.
