Students who want to expand their language skills and get college credit will have a new option next year, but it won’t be in Spanish.
For the first time, El Campo High School, in partnership with Blinn Community College, is offering a pair of dual credit classes for Czech.
Students who enroll and pass Czech Level 1 would earn three hours of college credit, and another three hours if they pass Czech Level 2 which could be offered next year for students who pass Level 1. There are no grade restrictions on Czech 1.
The classes will be offered if enough students sign up. This would be the only dual credit foreign language ECHS offers.
“The Czech Heritage Society reached out at the beginning of the year and wanted to know if we had any interest in this. They offered to sponsor to help with tuition costs.” ECHS Dean of Instruction Sandy Fellers said Friday.
ECHS currently offers Spanish as its only foreign language course.
“We do offer Spanish, we thought this might be something of interest for students. We thought it would be a great opportunity to offer another type of dual credit course for students that want more credits for college,” Fellers said adding “There are no current plans to (offer Spanish as a dual credit course).”
All dual credit courses offered through ECHS are in partnership with a college.
Early enrollment information shows that there are few students that have plans to enroll the first year.
“We don’t have an indication that there’s an overwhelming drive for these courses. Enrollment will be low its first year, it’s still a trial. It’ll be one small section offered its first year,” Fellers said.
All other dual credit courses offered are offered through Wharton County Junior College.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.