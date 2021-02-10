With a self-proclaimed mission to solve teacher pension woes and straighten state finances, Rep. Phil Stephenson, R-Wharton, gets to work right where he left off last legislative session.
Reappointed to the Pensions, Investments and Financial Services Committee by Texas Speaker of the House Dade Phelan, R - Beaumont, the Wharton County CPA has another chance to push his solutions.
“I’m pleased that I have this opportunity to apply my skills.” Stephenson said. “I will continue my commitment to solving the teacher pensions crisis.”
Stephenson filed HB 248 prior to the opening of the 87th Legislative Session, a plan he says will fix pensions by buying teachers $100,000 life insurance policies and using the interest/value of the policies to fund retirements.
No one has to die for the trust to funds; the dollars are pulled from premium index.
Should a death occur, however, the teacher’s beneficiary would collect half the policy. The state, which paid all the costs, would collect the rest.
“It will multiply like a crazy thing ... It’s an income generator that pays for itself,” he said. “I have been working on this for six or seven years.”
There’s more, he told the Leader-News. “I have a lot of things I’d like to do, but I don’t know if I can do it in 140 days.”
A Rainy Day fund just for schools is one, others involve supporting students and ending guarantees on college posts.
Stephenson has also filed HB 288 along with HJR 19, a plan he calls “Accounting 101” that, if ultimately passed, expands sales tax to services like lawyers, CPAs and Real Estate.
The speaker also assigned Stephenson to County Affairs.
“I have long been an advocate for local control and this will be an opportunity to work with, not just the counties in my district, but all 254 across the state,” Stephenson said.
Just prior to the session’s start, he told the Leader-News, “I’m not making political things. I really hate politics.”
But, he added, he has the financial background to solve many funding concerns.
Representing South Fort Bend, Wharton and Jackson counties in a seat created by 2012 restricting, Stephenson previously served on the Wharton County Junior College board of trustees.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.