All Danevang residents who get mail at the Danevang Post Office will need to make the trip into El Campo for the foreseeable future.
Until further notice, the Danevang Post Office is under construction and all mail is being diverted to the El Campo Post Office, 110 S Mechanic, for pick up.
A USPS press release issued Friday reported the Danevang Post Office is suspending all operations “due to power outages.”
Postmaster Patricia Cinque said the closure was part of a routine renovation, not repairs. “We’re renovating ... remodeling and upgrading. We’re getting in a full-time person to better serve the community. It’ll just take time,”
The Danevang Post Office has been operating on an irregular schedule and this renovation will bring it back to its posted hours.
There isn’t a time frame for the reopening of the post office as shutdown procedures had just begun on Thursday, Jan. 27.
No bids have been let and no legal notices requesting bidders had been run as of press time.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.