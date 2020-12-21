New video calling technology will be installed at the Wharton County Jail within the next three months, improving guard safety and helping inmates keep in touch with their families during the coronavirus pandemic.
Inmates “will be able to actually see their family and talk to them when they haven’t done that since the COVID-19 (pandemic began),” Wharton County Chief Deputy Jason Mican said.
On May 22, Gov. Greg Abbott closed in-person visitation at county and municipal jails due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Six months later, Mican anticipates the kiosks will be installed at the jail within 90 days.
While in-person visitation takes place at a specific part of the jail, video calls will be able to be placed from the inmates’ cells. The systems are kiosks with screens that are installed in each cell, and the larger jail cells housing two inmates will have two kiosks.
“The prisoners never have to even leave the cell,” Mican said. “That’s actually safer for the guards than having to remove the inmate.”
Currently, an inmate phone call costs about 25 cents per minute. The video-calling systems will charge a fee in a similar price range, according to Mican.
“It will be of no cost to the taxpayer,” Mican added. “It will be fully funded by the inmates and families themselves.”
Inmates will not be able to place calls using the kiosks whenever they want. Video call appointments must be placed in advance by the family, and each session will be about 15 to 20 minutes.
The kiosks are set up so that the family cannot see into the inmate’s cell, and passersby cannot see the inmate’s family. These modifications are designed for privacy, Mican said.
“The way the screen is set up, it faces upwards, so (the family) will only be able to see the inmate themselves,” Mican added. “If the inmate backs away, they’ll be able to see the ceiling.”
Larger jails have had this technology prior to the COVID-19 pandemic, but until recently, it was too bulky to be utilized by most smaller, rural jails.
After the pandemic ends, the jail will install kiosks in the visitation area for family members to use. This service will be offered for free, Mican said, but families who elect to video call from home will still need to pay the fees.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.