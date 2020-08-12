The fight against blight, city council was told Monday night, will require some ordinances “that actually have some teeth in them.”
Over the two years since Mayor Randy Collins declared a war on blight, city enforcement has resulted in 264 weedy lot owners cited and the property mowed, 65 junk vehicles removed and 62 properties cleaned of garbage, tires and other debris, according to a report presented to city council during Monday’s session.
One commercial property on the city’s major corridors has been demolished and 14 others cleaned up.
While the city receives 10 citizen complaints on average each week, roughly half either do not meet the city’s current definition of blight or are not covered in current municipal ordinances, according to Planning Director Jai McBride.
This, she said, “results in frustration and erodes confidence in the system.”
A proposed property maintenance ordinance will be presented in an upcoming council session to update city policies, and add to the expectations and provide the proverbial “teeth.”
Currently, El Campo city ordinances do not address long-vacant structures, boarded up or missing windows or doors, missing siding on buildings, unsecured buildings or hazards created by dead or damaged trees.
“The first step is the property maintenance code,” City Manager Courtney Sladek told council Monday.
Councilwoman Anisa Vasquez also asked if higher penalties could be applied to repeat offenders.
The city is working with the municipal court to ensure enforcement, McBride said.
In general, a property with issues deemed as blight are issued a warning by the city inspections department. If the issue is not fixed, a letter is sent 10 days later.
At that point, the owner has been between 10 and 30 days, depending on the issue, to fix the problem.
The city code of ordinances does not specifically have a “Blight Ordinance” instead individual sections address abandoned property, deterioration, uninhabitable structures, nuisances and similar issues.
