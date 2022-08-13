Snack Time!

Fourth grader Davian Flores gets his daily after-school snack from Boys & Girls club Lead staff Fany Tojin, Thursday. All local after-school programs provide some from of snack for their students, usually in the form of crackers, cookies, juice or fruit, and some cook hot meals.

School’s back in session, which means the drive for after-school programs is back in force and, while parents have options, spots are filling up quickly.

The El Campo Boys & Girls Club still has nearly 40 open spots for students, still rebuilding its membership after COVID closures.

