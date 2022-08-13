School’s back in session, which means the drive for after-school programs is back in force and, while parents have options, spots are filling up quickly.
The El Campo Boys & Girls Club still has nearly 40 open spots for students, still rebuilding its membership after COVID closures.
“We’ve got about 60 kids right now and space for around 40 more, our normal count is around 75 or more kids and we fill up at 100. We keep our student to staff count at 20 to one,” Club CEO Jill Hearne said.
Club membership and after care for students will cost parents around $20 a month and students are bussed - Monday to Friday - to the building for snacks, classes, homework help and tutoring until 6:30 p.m.
For people who remember attending the club as a child, security measures have changed.
“We’re adding mirrored glass and we’re locking doors (from the inside) now. We’ve added cameras at the doors too,” Hearne said.
A free option for parents is the ASAP program located at Pilgrim Rest Baptist Church, 810 Palacios.
First conceived in 1990 as a program to get students off the streets, the program now offers hot food and a place to get homework help after school.
“Monday to Wednesday the bus brings them from school to us and they’re there until 5:45 p.m. We feed the kids daily when they get in from school,” ASAP Coordinator Niesha Brown said, adding “Parents can contact me on the ASAP Program’s FaceBook page about availability as far as spots are concerned and (for adults wanting to help) to become a volunteer they simply contact me to express their interest. Kids really respond to an abuela coming to volunteer.”
Free programs depend on donations and funding, while that is being sought and worked towards, it’s not certain yet.
“It’s so sad that we are in jeopardy of closing,” Brown said, but added efforts are now under way to secure funding through this school year (please see related story).
She also called special attention to ECISD trustee Ed Erwin for donating beef to the program allowing ASAP to continue feeding full hot meals to students.
The program has several retired teachers that help students with homework and church membership isn’t mandatory.
Donations can be made to Pilgrim Rest ASAP, P.O. Box 805, 77437.
School districts are also offering after-school programs lead by their teachers and para-professionals.
Louise ISD offers an extended day program for parents that runs from the end of the school day until 6 p.m. at the Louise ISD library.
Organized by the Louise Librarian Cindy Schmidt, the program costs $10 per student or $15 for two or more children.
“During their stay, the children are given a drink and snacks. They can work on their homework, play outside under supervision or read. It’s basically to give an option for parents to not have to bus their kids to an empty house, there’s a place for their child to stay,” she said, adding “It’s been really successful. We had three kids the first year and last year we had 35.”
Myatt and Hutchins elementaries and St. Philip Catholic School also offer after-school programs however both are currently wait-listed and the SPS program is only for SPS students.
ECISD’s younger elementaries offer RedZone through Myatt hosted by Pre K teacher, Susan Biskup.
“There’s a fee structure, it’s $100 per month. We didn’t want to undercut local daycares. We want to be reasonable and provide for parents that get off closer to 5. The program runs from 3:30 to 5:30. We have Myatt kids and we shuttle kids over from Hutchins. We provide free food to the kids, a drink and snack and have homework help with Mrs. Biskup,” Myatt Principal Mauri Couey said, adding “Our only limit is the staff, we usually have between 50-60 students.”
Parents can put their students on the wait-list by contacting Myatt elementary at 979-543-7514.
For potential SPS students and parents, the school offers an after school program for its students.
“It starts right after school and runs until 5:30 p.m., we’ve enrolled between 50-60 students and we’re full at the beginning of the year,” SPS Principal Gwen Edwards said.
The program costs $800 per child per year and accepts students between kindergarten and fifth grade. Homework help and snacks are provided by staff on campus.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.