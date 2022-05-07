El Campo and Louise voters have until 7 p.m. tonight to help decide two bond issues, city and juniror college office holders and other issues.
Election Day polls are open at the El Campo Library – Mayors room, 200 W. Church; Justice of the Peace 3 Courtroom, 340 W. North in Louise; Wharton Civic Center – Duncan Auditorium, 924 N. Fulton; and the East Bernard Library, 746 Clubside.
Registered voters can cast a ballot at any of the four poll sites, but must be able to show a photo ID.
A proposed $1.725 million fire truck bond is before City of El Campo residents along with three at-large council posts, one of which will become the mayor. Two proposed charter amendments, one that would require public hearings before any utility rate hike if approved also appear on the ballot.
Louise ISD residents are being asked to consider a 30-cent per $100 in property value hike on their ballot for school renvoations including addressing drainage issues and a bus barn.
Throughout Wharton County 1,593 ballots were cast during the early voting period, with 733 of those coming in at the El Campo poll, 707 in Wharton and 153 in East Bernard.
El Campo had 618 early voters, a figure which would later vary due to mail-in ballots. With 6,413 registered, that puts participation at 9.6 percent going into Election Day.
Just 117 of Louise’s 1,548 registered voters cast ballots during early voting, or 7.6 percent.
All registered voters are also being asked to decide the fate of two state issues, one calling for homestead exemptions to be raised.
Look to El Campo Leader-News social media pages tonight for election outcomes.
