For the first time since Hurricane Harvey devastated the area in August 2017, the Wharton County Museum and the 20th Century Technology Museum will open to the public on June 17 with a grand reopening ceremony.
Among the new exhibits will be items from the late Horton Foote, who was born in Wharton and went on to become a notable playwright, and Dr. Gregg Dimmick’s “Sea of Mud,” which documents the retreat of the Mexican Army following the Battle of San Jacinto in 1836.
“It’s been a long time coming,” Museum Director Linda Bubela said. “It breaks my heart when I think about what happened with Harvey, but we brought it all back. I get emotional and cry like a baby thinking about it.”
There will be more than 5,500 artifacts on display, many similar to those exhibited before the flooding caused by Harvey.
The Foote exhibit will include, for the first time, the Oscar and Emmy awards he received decades ago for his work on “To Kill a Mockingbird,” “Old Man” and “Tender Mercies,” and his Pulitzer Prize for “The Young Man from Atlanta.” The museum will include other Foote possessions it already had, like photos and plaques. Set up for this display began in May.
His daughter, Hallie Foote, will arrive next week, and plans to attend the reopening.
The “Sea of Mud” display is a physical extension of what Dimmick has spoken about for years to local civic groups during PowerPoint presentations. Some of the Texas Revolution items belong to himself and landowners where the items were discovered near East Bernard. Museum board member Charles Davis said Texas A&M University’s Cushing Memorial Library & Archives loaned some items to the museum, too.
“I’m really excited because it has never been on display in Wharton County, and that’s where it came from, and we need to take credit for our mud and how it changed Texas forever,” Dimmick said. “People I have talked to seem excited like me about seeing the display in person.”
The “Sea of Mud” exhibit was set up the past couple of months.
A.C. Shelton and wife Marilyn also have a wall of paintings that will be available for sale.
“These are some of the additions that the museum will have for the first time since the building was damaged,” Davis said. “It is such a relief to finally be opening and let the public see what Wharton County’s history is all about.”
The museums were closed after Hurricane Harvey flooded the building destroying less than 5 percent of the exhibits inside the property located at 3615 North Richmond Road in Wharton. Wharton County would have needed to budget more than half a million dollars to meet federal Hurricane Harvey assistance guidelines, which included raising the building to a level above the flood plain and/or constructing a flood wall around the building.
County Commissioners voted unanimously last April to bypass any of FEMA’s hurricane assistance, and instead, without raising taxes, budgeted around $300,000 for repairs.
Five contractors turned in bid proposals between $281,600 and $307,000, with BLS Construction of El Campo submitting the lowest bid.
Brad Cutright, whose company is based in La Grange, worked with Davis on architectural designs.
The work began last spring and was done inside for four months.
“There is still a lot that will look familiar to those who have visited the museum in the past,” Davis said.
The museum will have past exhibits, including hundreds of historical photos. Displays include the history of Brahman cattle from India to Texas, ranches, agriculture, branding irons, oil fields, churches, local sports, Native Americans and archeology, among others.
There is also a large portrait in the museum of Eve Bartlett of Wharton who conceived the idea of having a museum in the late 1970s.
The museum was opened in 1984 at the “old Wharton Jail” in downtown Wharton, and remained there until 1990 when it moved onto land provided by Marshall and Lillie Johnson of Wharton through their Johnson Foundation.
The museum was created using Johnsons’ office and personal home.
The building now encompasses more than 21,000 square feet, which includes the 20th Century Museum that was constructed in 2012. The exhibits were donated by Sharon Schulze and her late husband, Art Schulze.
Wharton areaa tours will now include the museums, Wharton Chamber of Commerce & Agriculture Office Manager Kim Peikert said. She serves as tour guide for visitors who are bused to visit the Wharton County Courthouse, the Morris Carriage House Museum and the Southern Pacific Train Depot.
“We don’t have any calls set up yet, but now that the museum will be open, it will be one of the stops on the tour we will include,” Peikert said.
More than 230 invitations were mailed out to members, and many non-members have told Bubela they also plan to attend.
The public reopening ceremony is from 6:30 - 8:30 p.m. on Thursday, June 17, with the ribbon cutting at 7:30 p.m., at 3615 N. Richmond in Wharton. Light snacks will be served.
